Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zaid Centre Organises Educational Umrah Trip For Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Centre at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs organised a nine-day educational Umrah trip for 15 Qatari students from private schools, combining religious activities with educational programmes aimed at strengthening Islamic identity, instilling moral values and developing a sense of responsibility among young people.

The trip, held from October 23 to 31, 2026, covered Madinah, Makkah and Taif, with the participation of six supervisors.

The initiative aimed to strengthen Islamic identity among young people, instil religious and moral values, and develop a sense of responsibility and discipline through an experience that brought together worship, learning and practical engagement with Islamic history.

The programme included performing Umrah, offering prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, and visiting the Rawdah Al Sharifah and Quba Mosque, alongside several historical and Islamic landmarks.

The visits provided students with an opportunity to learn about key events in the Prophet's biography and Islamic history while experiencing important religious sites firsthand.

The educational component featured 13 lessons and field-based learning sessions covering topics such as gratitude for blessings, Islamic ethics, the importance of maintaining prayers, organising daily life according to Islamic principles, and lessons from the Prophet's biography.

The programme was designed to strengthen both the students' religious understanding and their ability to translate Islamic teachings into everyday behaviour.

The trip also featured purposeful sports and recreational activities aimed at fostering friendship, cooperation and teamwork among participants.

A concluding workshop introduced students to the mission of the Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Centre and its efforts to introduce Islam and Islamic culture and promote civilisational dialogue with different cultures.

At the end of the programme, participating students were honoured, with special recognition given to outstanding participants for their good conduct, commitment and positive engagement in the activities. Supervisors were also recognised for their efforts in guiding the students and contributing to the success of the trip.

The participating students expressed satisfaction with the programme, highlighting its positive impact on their lives and their appreciation of the various activities.

Parents also praised the organisation of the trip and the care provided to their children, thanking the centre for the initiative. The participating schools similarly commended the centre's efforts and the arrangements made for the journey.

The initiative aligns with the strategic direction of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, which seeks to promote the message of Islam through thought, worship and conduct.