QM Puts Sustainability And Heritage In Spotlight At Qatar Sustainability Week 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Museums (QM), a Strategic Partner of Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) 2026, marked its participation with a series of sustainability programmes and initiatives promoting environmental responsibility and heritage conservation.

Bringing together students, environmental experts, staff, volunteers and members of the wider community, the activities highlighted the close connection between protecting Qatar's natural environment and safeguarding its cultural heritage.

Among these initiatives was a three-day programme held from November 2 to 4, combining two editions of the QM Sustainability Forum 2026 (Edu-Talk) at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) with a community clean-up at Al Zubarah Archaeological Site. Through expert presentations, student discussions and practical environmental action, the programme reflected QM's ongoing commitment to embedding sustainability in its operations and public programmes.

The university edition of the forum gathered specialists from Qatar University, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and the University of Doha for Science and Technology. Speakers explored the implications of warming seas and rising sea levels for Qatar's coastline, as well as the circular economy, corporate sustainability and groundwater quality management.

A dedicated school edition introduced younger audiences to sustainability and climate action, with contributions from Qatar Free Zone, the Gulf Organization for Research & Development (GORD), and an independent education specialist. Across both forums, presentations and question-and-answer sessions connected students with experts and encouraged them to consider how their everyday choices, knowledge and career paths can contribute to a greener future.

Director of the Project Management Office and Acting Director of Facilities at Qatar Museums Eng Fahad Abdulla Al Mana said,“Our participation in Qatar Sustainability Week supports the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Through education and community activities, we aim to encourage environmental responsibility and sustainable practices while preserving Qatar's cultural heritage for future generations.”

Taking these ideas out of the auditorium and into the field, Qatar Museums Environment & Heritage Stewardship Day 2026 brought QM staff, volunteers and community members together to clean shoreline areas surrounding Al Zubarah Archaeological Site, a Unesco World Heritage Site. Jointly organised by QM's Facilities Management and Archaeology Departments in partnership with Seashore Group, the initiative put the programme's themes into practice through collective action, reinforcing the shared responsibility to care for Qatar's environment and preserving its cultural landscapes.