Turkmenistan, Pakistan Discuss Inter-Parliamentary Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Pakistan's Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has discussed strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation and bilateral relations with Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov, the minister said in a post on his X account.

The meeting took place at Pakistan's Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs in Islamabad. The sides discussed matters of mutual interest and explored opportunities to expand cooperation between the two countries.

Chaudhry emphasized Pakistan's commitment to maintaining its close relations with Turkmenistan.

“Pakistan values its close and brotherly relations with Turkmenistan and remains committed to further enhancing cooperation between the two countries,” he said.

Earlier in October, Pakistan proposed establishing a parliamentary friendship group in Turkmenistan's parliament to strengthen inter-parliamentary dialogue and expand bilateral cooperation.

The proposal was discussed at a meeting between Pakistan's Parliamentary Friendship Group with Turkmenistan, led by its convener Sanjay Perwani, and Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

Pakistan and Turkmenistan established diplomatic relations on May 10, 1992, following Pakistan's early recognition of Turkmenistan's independence. Energy and regional connectivity remain key areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.