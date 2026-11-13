Tajikistan Highlights Water Diplomacy Priorities, 2028 UN Conference

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan's water diplomacy priorities, regional cooperation and international initiatives were the focus of an event held on November 12, 2026, to mark the country's President's Day and the anniversary of the establishment of the Tajikistan Center for Water Diplomacy, according to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The event, titled "Water Diplomacy of the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon: National Priorities, Regional Cooperation and Global Significance," took place at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan. Faculty members, students, and trainees of the Academy attended.

Speaking at the event, Tajikistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Farrukh Homiddin Sharifzoda highlighted President Emomali Rahmon's role in shaping and promoting the country's water diplomacy and advancing its international initiatives in this field.

Participants noted that Tajikistan's initiatives within the United Nations have helped strengthen the global water and climate agenda and expand international cooperation. They also emphasized the importance of regional cooperation, effective water resource management and constructive dialogue in building trust and supporting sustainable development in Central Asia.

The discussions also focused on Dushanbe's role as an international platform for water-related dialogue, the upcoming 2028 UN Water Conference and efforts to preserve glaciers.

The event concluded with an emphasis on the Tajikistan Center for Water Diplomacy's role in strengthening ties between science, politics and diplomacy, as well as developing the professional capacity of young specialists.