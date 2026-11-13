Tajikistan, Malaysia Discuss Expanding Agricultural Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan's Ambassador to Malaysia Ardasher Qodiri met with Malaysia's Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Haji Mohamad bin Sabu on November 11, 2026, to discuss strengthening bilateral ties in the agricultural sector, according to the press service of Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussions focused on cooperation in agriculture, food security, agricultural trade and the exchange of advanced technologies.

Particular attention was given to opportunities for attracting investment in food processing, developing cold-storage facilities, packaging and preserving agricultural products, improving supply chain logistics and expanding livestock farming.

Both sides expressed readiness to explore new opportunities and promising areas for mutually beneficial cooperation, expand professional contacts and step up interaction between relevant government institutions and private sector representatives in the two countries.

Diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Malaysia were established on March 11, 1992. The two countries signed an agreement on economic, technical and scientific cooperation in 2014, which provided for the establishment of an intergovernmental joint commission to promote bilateral ties. According to Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, bilateral trade turnover amounted to $2.97 million in 2024.

During the second round of bilateral political consultations, held in Putrajaya in September 2025, Tajikistan and Malaysia reaffirmed their interest in strengthening economic cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, agricultural commodities, renewable energy and the halal industry.