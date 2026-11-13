Azerbaijan Fags Misleading Visuals In Coverage Of Azerbaijani-Armenian River Talks

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Media and Broadcasting Council of Azerbaijan has described the use of unrelated photographs in news reports on the establishment of Azerbaijani-Armenian working groups on transboundary river management as visual manipulation, the council said in a report.

According to the report, the inclusion of photos unrelated to the actual subject matter in such reports, appearing across various media outlets, can create a false impression among the audience regarding the content of the news, the geographical location of the events, and the nature of the cooperation between the parties.

The report noted that the repeated sharing of these same images across other media outlets and social media platforms facilitates the spread of these misconceptions to a wider audience and gives rise to unfounded discussions surrounding the topic.

The Media and Broadcasting Council has urged media entities to verify the source and location of visual materials before publication, ensure that photos and videos align with the content of the news, and avoid any presentations that can mislead the audience.