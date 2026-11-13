Tajikistan And Oman Seek To Boost Trade And Investment Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan's Ambassador to Oman Zubaydullo Zubaydzoda met with Oman's Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef in Muscat on November 12, 2026, to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, industry and investment, according to the press service of Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussions focused on attracting investment, implementing joint projects, strengthening business ties and increasing bilateral trade. The sides also highlighted the importance of organizing business forums, exchanging trade delegations and making better use of existing opportunities to expand economic cooperation.

Both countries expressed interest in tapping into untapped trade potential, particularly in mining, hydropower, agriculture, textiles and tourism.

Cooperation with Oman could give Tajikistan access to Gulf investment funds and maritime logistics networks, while Omani businesses view Central Asia as an emerging market for investment and food security partnerships.

Tajikistan and Oman established diplomatic relations on November 15, 2007. In recent years, the two countries have sought to strengthen the legal and institutional framework for business-to-business contacts and simplify trade procedures.

The third round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Tajikistan and Oman was held in Dushanbe on August 28, 2026. The discussions covered trade, investment, energy, transport and logistics, tourism, education and culture. Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to maintain political dialogue and implement joint initiatives.