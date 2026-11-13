Finvolution Group To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On Wednesday, November 25, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) -Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on November 25, 2026-

SHANGHAI, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution", or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform across China and overseas markets, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2026 unaudited financial results, on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on November 25, 2026 (8:30 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 26, 2026).

Participants should complete online registration using the link provided below at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, a personal PIN and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration:



Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform with strong brand recognition across China and overseas markets, connecting borrowers of the young generation with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had 254.2 million cumulative registered users across China and overseas markets.

For more information, please visit .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

FinVolution Group

Head of Capital Markets

Yam Cheng

Tel: +86 (21) 8030-3200 Ext. 8601

E-mail: ...

Piacente Financial Communications

Helen Wu

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

E-mail: ...

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: ...