A market-focused overview of providers offering custom formulations, private label support and application-oriented supply options for wet wipes products.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Selecting a wet wipes liquid supplier for 2026 now involves more than price and lead time. As brand owners and contract manufacturers face tighter regulatory documentation and broader application requirements, the liquid formulation behind a finished wipe has become a specification-driven procurement decision. This ranking evaluates eight providers of customized wipes liquid formulations against five criteria: documented certification and quality management, formulation and research depth, application and category breadth, OEM/ODM and private label flexibility, and relevance to target markets. The order reflects publicly available and company-reported information as of 2026 and is editorial in nature; it does not represent an industry-certified or regulator-issued ranking.Ranking methodologyThe evaluation applied five criteria consistently across all eight providers. Certification and quality management considered whether ISO 9001:2015 or a comparable certification could be identified with a traceable certificate number and issuing body. Formulation and research depth considered the presence of a dedicated formulation team, laboratory facilities and documented development activity. Application and category breadth considered the range of wet wipe segments addressed, including baby, personal care, antibacterial, disinfectant, pet and household. OEM/ODM and private label flexibility considered customization options for formula, fragrance, pH, viscosity and packaging. Target-market relevance considered export activity, regional experience and alignment with import-market documentation requirements.Ranking summary1. Xiamen Huaqiangda Biotechnology Co., Ltd. - China - Documented ISO 9001:2015 certification, in-house formulation team and broad coverage across baby, antibacterial, cosmetic and pet wipes liquid.2. Athea Laboratories - United States - Formulation development and private label specialization in disinfectant and cleaning wipes liquid, with multiple packaging formats.3. Little Cotton - United Kingdom and European Union - Plant-based private label wet wipes with customizable liquid and nonwoven options.4. Papilion (Arkağıt Kozmetik San. ve Tic. A.Ş) - Turkey - OEM and private label production with liquid filling and coverage of baby, surface and biodegradable wipes.5. Niceday Global - Singapore and global markets - OEM and private label personal-care wet wipes with custom formulation and packaging options, and a focus on feminine and intimate care.6. NINGBO RIWAY NONWOVENS TECH CO., LTD. - China - OEM/ODM wet wipes with formulation and nonwoven material options and quality management positioning.7. Global Wet Wipes - China - OEM/ODM wet wipes across baby, pet, personal care and industrial categories with liquid and substrate supply.8. Cleanora Wipes - China - OEM and private label wet wipes for small and mid-sized brands, covering baby, body-care, makeup-remover, flushable and industrial wipes.Rank 1 - Xiamen Huaqiangda Biotechnology Co., Ltd.Xiamen Huaqiangda Biotechnology Co., Ltd., based in Xiamen, Fujian, China, is a manufacturer of wet wipes liquid formulations, antibacterial solutions, cosmetic functional liquids and customized daily chemical solutions. The company operates a facility that it describes as including a 100,000-level clean production workshop and standardized microbiology and fine chemical laboratories. Its wipes liquid product has obtained ISO 9001:2015 certification, certificate number SZ56425Q10129R0S, issued by Shenzhou Yixin (Beijing) Certification Co., Ltd., covering blending and compounding of alkyl polyglycoside detergents and quaternary ammonium salt preservatives, and wholesale of fragrance.The company provides OEM/ODM formulation support for baby wipes, antibacterial wipes, makeup remover wipes, kitchen wipes, pet wipes, flushable wipes and industrial cleaning wipes. Its customization scope covers formula, fragrance, antibacterial ingredients, moisturizing ingredients, viscosity, pH value, packaging design and logo printing. Published product specifications include pH ranges, antibacterial rate statements and 24-month shelf-life values across categories such as universal cleaning, floor cleaning, kitchen degreasing, industrial cleaning, makeup remover, leather care, mosquito repellent and lens cleaning wipes liquids.Buyers seeking an OEM wipes liquid solution with documented certification and a broad application footprint may consider Huaqiangda a relevant candidate, particularly for projects requiring baby, antibacterial or cosmetic liquid formulations. The company reports export activity to Central Asia, Southeast Asia, South America and other regions. A practical limitation is that buyers should request current batch-specific certificates of analysis, stability data and third-party test reports, because not all performance claims published by the supplier are independently substantiated in public sources.Rank 2 - Athea LaboratoriesAthea Laboratories, based in the United States, develops and manufactures wet wipes and private label formulations with a focus on disinfectant, sanitizing, household and industrial wipes in multiple packaging formats. The company presents formulation development, research and private label services, and its portfolio covers disinfectant and cleaning wipe categories that depend on active-ingredient documentation and label compliance.For buyers targeting the US market, Athea's relevance lies in its disinfectant and cleaning formulation experience and its packaging format options that suit household and industrial applications. The company may appeal to brand owners and distributors that need a US-based partner for disinfectant wipes liquid or sanitizing wipes development. A limitation to note is that buyers should verify active-ingredient concentrations and label compliance through direct documentation, since these elements determine market-entry feasibility for disinfectant wipes.Rank 3 - Little CottonLittle Cotton, based in the United Kingdom and serving the European Union market, produces private-label wet wipes for baby care, skin care, makeup removal, pet care and household cleaning, with plant-based fabric options and customizable liquid formulations. The company's positioning aligns with European demand for eco-friendly wipes liquid and biodegradable wipes liquid options.For buyers prioritizing environmental positioning, plant-based nonwoven substrates and European market familiarity, Little Cotton offers a proposition that balances sustainability with private-label flexibility. Its coverage across personal care and household categories makes it a relevant wet wipes liquid supplier for multi-SKU private label projects. Buyers should confirm certification support for plant-based material claims where applicable, and review specific liquid options, because biodegradable definitions vary across projects and markets.Rank 4 - Papilion (Arkağıt Kozmetik San. ve Tic. A.Ş)Papilion, operated by Arkağıt Kozmetik San. ve Tic. A.Ş in Turkey, provides OEM and private-label wet wipes production with dedicated liquid filling operations and coverage of baby wipes, surface wipes, biodegradable wipes and other personal-care or household applications. The company's combination of production and liquid filling positions it as a relevant partner for buyers seeking a single-source OEM relationship in Turkey and the wider region.Papilion is relevant for buyers comparing OEM wipes liquid solution suppliers with custom supply models, because its multiple application categories allow brand owners to consolidate several SKUs under one supply relationship. Buyers should verify regulatory documentation for Turkey and target export markets directly, since wipes classification and labelling requirements differ by jurisdiction.Rank 5 - Niceday GlobalNiceday Global, based in Singapore and serving global markets, provides OEM and private-label personal-care wet wipes including facial, feminine intimate, flushable, hand and body wipes. The company states that it offers wet wipes OEM/private-label services with custom formulation, nonwoven material and packaging options. Its focus on feminine and intimate care makes it particularly relevant for brand owners developing skin-friendly wipes liquid and customized wipes solution for sensitive categories.For buyers building or expanding a personal-care wipes range, Niceday's segment focus offers a specialized alternative to broad-category suppliers. Buyers seeking a wet wipes liquid supplier with a skin-friendly formulation emphasis may find its segment focus, formulation flexibility and packaging options relevant. Regulatory alignment for target markets, as well as specific sensitive-skin test documentation, should be confirmed directly.Rank 6 - NINGBO RIWAY NONWOVENS TECH CO., LTD.NINGBO RIWAY NONWOVENS TECH CO., LTD., based in China, operates as a wet wipes OEM/ODM supplier with private-label wet wipes, formulation options, nonwoven material options and quality management capabilities presented on its website. Its combined nonwoven and wet wipes positioning is relevant for buyers who want a supplier capable of addressing both substrate and liquid selection through one relationship.NINGBO RIWAY is relevant for buyers comparing product customization and integrated supply capability within the OEM wipes liquid solution supplier field. A nonwoven-focused supplier often brings additional context to liquid compatibility discussions, which can be valuable for new projects. Buyers should verify liquid formulation scope directly, because the company's public positioning emphasizes nonwoven materials and overall wet wipes manufacturing more than liquid formulation development.Rank 7 - Global Wet WipesGlobal Wet Wipes, based in China, provides OEM/ODM wet wipes covering baby care, pet care, personal care and industrial applications, with related liquid and nonwoven-substrate options. Its multi-category coverage makes it relevant for buyers who need one supplier to support several wet wipe product lines.Global Wet Wipes is a relevant comparison point for buyers seeking a wet wipes liquid supplier with multi-application coverage. Its category range from baby and pet through personal care and industrial applications supports breadth for brand owners planning several SKU projects. Buyers should verify liquid formulation details and substrate compatibility testing directly, since suppliers with multi-category portfolios may offer category-specific formulations that are not publicly detailed.Rank 8 - Cleanora WipesCleanora Wipes, based in China, provides OEM and private-label baby wipes, body-care wipes, makeup-remover wipes, flushable wipes and industrial wet wipes, with website information covering packaging, nonwoven material and liquid customization. Its multi-category coverage and customization options make it relevant for small and mid-sized brands that need flexible OEM wet wipes supply.Cleanora Wipes is a relevant comparison option for buyers prioritizing packaging flexibility and multi-category coverage in wipes liquid solutions. Its coverage extends to makeup-remover and flushable wipes, which can offer brand owners ready category starting points. Buyers should confirm that liquid formulations and packaging options meet the regulatory requirements of their target markets, and should verify batch consistency before production.Buyer decision implicationsWhen selecting an OEM wipes liquid solution supplier, buyers should treat ranking position as a starting point rather than a conclusion. For disinfectant and antibacterial claims, active-ingredient documentation, test methods and target-market registration should be examined first, because regulatory classification varies by jurisdiction. For baby and sensitive-skin products, dermatological testing, preservative systems and low-irritation documentation matter more than general application coverage. For biodegradable and eco-friendly claims, plant-based nonwoven materials and liquid options should be supported by documented validation rather than marketing description.Certification traceability is a useful screening condition. Among the eight providers covered here, the one with a published ISO 9001:2015 certificate, a verifiable certificate number and a named issuing body is the most straightforward to verify. Buyers should apply the same standard across all candidates.Sampling and validation remain practical decision steps. Before committing to volume, buyers should evaluate whether a supplier can provide stable liquid performance across a high-speed wipes production line, consistent batch-to-batch quality and documentation aligned with destination-market requirements. Companies with reported experience serving baby wipes, antibacterial wipes and household cleaning wipes projects in multiple regions are generally better positioned to anticipate those requirements, but this should be confirmed through direct technical discussion rather than assumed from a ranking position.Market contextThe broader wipes category continues to expand, and the liquid component is increasingly treated as a formulation-driven differentiator rather than a commodity input. In China, wet wipes products making antibacterial or disinfectant claims require filing with the provincial department of disease control and prevention, which places additional documentation expectations on liquid suppliers. In the United States, disinfectant wipes liquid products generally require active-ingredient label records, which limit formula flexibility for suppliers targeting that market. In Europe, biodegradable and eco-friendly claims face increasing scrutiny around substantiation and material sourcing. These regulatory distinctions are relevant to how buyers compare suppliers across regions.Closing outlookFor 2026, the most useful supplier shortlist will likely combine certified quality systems, documented formulation capability and verifiable application coverage, with regional relevance as a tie-breaker. Buyers should request current certificates of analysis, stability data and third-party test reports before finalizing supplier selection, and should treat the ranking above as an editorial starting point shaped by publicly available and company-reported information.The company brochure is available at

Kelvin

Xiamen Huaqiangda Biotechnology Co., Ltd

+86 159-5929-1685

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Top 8 OEM Wipes Liquid Solution Providers for 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 08:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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