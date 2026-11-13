Sriyani Dress Point Marks Colombo Debut With A New Fashion Landmark

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sriyani Dress Point opened its first Colombo showroom in Wellawatte on 11 November 2026, extending a retail network previously concentrated in six other Sri Lankan cities. Indian actress Pooja Hegde attended the opening, which introduced the brand's clothing, homeware and accessories to customers in Colombo 06.

The new outlet brings several product categories together across multiple floors, covering everyday clothing, festive wear, wedding shopping and home essentials. Its design includes a curved façade, glass frontage and rooftop greenery, while parking is provided for visiting customers.

The opening ceremony began at 10am and brought together Hegde, cricketers, other celebrities and invited guests. A separate element of the programme gave 100 fans selected through registrations an opportunity to meet and take photographs with Hegde and other celebrity attendees.

The launch followed a teaser advertising campaign using the tagline“Kolamba Ayata, Colombo Hayata”. The campaign preceded the unveiling of the Wellawatte location and formed part of the retailer's introduction to the Colombo market.

Before the expansion, Sriyani operated eight showrooms across Kegalle, Kurunegala, Kandy, Matale, Negombo and Ratnapura. Kurunegala and Kandy each had two outlets, reflecting a network built outside the commercial capital.

The Wellawatte branch adds Colombo to that footprint and extends the retailer's physical presence into another part of the Western Province. The combination of apparel and household products allows shoppers to browse different categories within the same building.

The opening marks a new location for an established domestic retailer, rather than the launch of a new brand. Its existing business dates back more than three decades, with the Colombo outlet following that earlier expansion across regional cities.