Rotary Club Of Ja-Ela Kandana Marks 52Nd Installation With Malitha Fernando As President

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Malitha Fernando has been installed as President of the Rotary Club of Ja-Ela–Kandana for 2026–2027, with healthcare, education and financial literacy among the priorities outlined for his term. The club's 52nd installation ceremony took place on 11 October 2026 at Ramada by Wyndham Katunayake.

Fernando moved into the presidency after serving as club secretary the preceding year. His address emphasised collective leadership, accountability and turning proposals into community activity.

The programme brought together past district governors, district officials, past presidents, fellow Rotarians and invited guests. It also recognised the incoming board of directors, which will support the club's activities throughout the year.

The service agenda includes environmental sustainability and support for vulnerable communities alongside healthcare, education and financial literacy. Partnerships with businesses, healthcare institutions and community stakeholders are intended to expand the reach of those initiatives.

Fernando also identified recruitment of young professionals, development of future leaders and member participation as priorities. Those aims sit alongside maintaining the club's traditions and links among members.

His professional background spans business management, entrepreneurship and educational leadership, experience the club associates with his approach to planning and service.

The new leadership's plans place partnerships and participation at the centre of the coming year's work. Corporate and community relationships are proposed as a means of supporting humanitarian initiatives across the areas identified by the president.

The installation marked a change in leadership and recognition of the incoming board. The priorities outlined at the ceremony describe the direction of the 2026–2027 term, with their delivery dependent on subsequent club activity, member involvement and collaboration with partners.