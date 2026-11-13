Embassy Of Sri Lanka In Bangkok Celebrates Deepavali 2026, Promoting Harmony And Togetherness

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's embassy in Bangkok brought Sri Lankan community members and Thai friends together for Deepavali celebrations on 10 November 2026, combining Hindu religious observances, devotional music and traditional food. The ceremony took place at the embassy premises, with an emphasis on friendship and cultural understanding.

The programme opened with the lighting of the traditional oil lamp, symbolising light overcoming darkness and good overcoming evil. Hindu priests from Bangkok's Sri Maha Mariamman Temple conducted rituals and a pooja, offering blessings for peace, prosperity and well-being.

Ambassador Wijayanthi Edirisinghe welcomed participants and thanked the priests for conducting the observances. Her remarks connected the festival with compassion, forgiveness, knowledge, hope and unity, drawing attention to its place within Sri Lanka's religious and cultural diversity.

She also referred to the Sri Lankan President's Deepavali message, highlighting coexistence, equality and mutual respect. The address presented respect for religious and cultural identities as part of building a just and compassionate society.

Invitees included representatives from UNESCAP, the Asian Disaster Preparedness Center, the Thai–Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce and Thailand's business community. Members of the Sri Lanka Association in Bangkok, academics and university students were also among those invited.

Embassy staff performed two devotional songs in praise of Lord Krishna. Traditional Tamil sweets and delicacies were served with Ceylon Tea, adding food and music to the religious programme.

The gathering gave Sri Lankan residents and Thai participants a shared setting in which to mark the Festival of Lights. The mission linked the occasion to its wider efforts to preserve cultural traditions and encourage closer connections between communities in the two countries.