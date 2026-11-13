Behind Every Tire, A Responsibility: GRI Wins Silver For Cleaner Production

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Global Rubber Industries has received a Silver Award in the tyre industry's large manufacturing category at the National Cleaner Production Awards 2026, according to the company. The recognition concerns manufacturing practices and resource use, extending attention beyond the performance of the finished tyre.

The awards are organised by the National Cleaner Production Centre Sri Lanka. GRI identifies the category as“Tire Industry Sector – Manufacturing Large”, placing the recognition within a manufacturing segment.

Assessment covers Resource-Efficient and Cleaner Production practices, including energy and water efficiency, waste minimisation, pollution prevention and resource conservation. Circular economy practices and sustainable product development also form part of the areas described in the announcement.

These subjects concern different stages of tyre production. Energy supports factory operations, water is used in production processes and raw materials determine the finished product. Managing their use links environmental considerations with operational decisions inside a manufacturing business.

GRI associates the award with the work of its production teams, including identifying opportunities for improvement and reviewing established practices. The company presents resource efficiency as an ongoing responsibility integrated into daily operations, rather than an activity ending with the awards programme.

The manufacturer intends to continue its focus on resource efficiency and cleaner production following the recognition. Its stated direction is to build on manufacturing practices while supporting the agricultural and material-handling markets it supplies.

The award provides recognition within the category identified by the company. Its relevance to customers lies in the production processes behind the tyres they purchase, alongside the products' intended use in agricultural work and material-handling operations.