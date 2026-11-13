Ambassador Of Sri Lanka Meets Lebanese Minister Of Interior And Municipalities To Discuss Bilateral Relations And Community Affairs

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Lebanon, Anura Withanage, raised concerns affecting the Sri Lankan community during a meeting with Lebanese Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar on 3 November 2026. The talks also covered bilateral relations and continued coordination between the two countries.

According to the Sri Lankan Embassy's account, Al-Hajjar acknowledged the concerns conveyed by the ambassador and expressed willingness to address issues that might arise involving Sri Lankan nationals.

The minister also recognised the contribution of Sri Lankan workers to Lebanese society, praising their dedication and professionalism. Withanage welcomed those remarks and thanked him for acknowledging the community's role.

The exchange placed community affairs alongside the broader diplomatic relationship. Withanage highlighted the importance of continued engagement with Lebanese authorities for the well-being of Sri Lankan residents.

Both sides agreed to maintain close contact and continue dialogue on matters of mutual interest. The embassy reaffirmed its intention to work with the relevant Lebanese authorities to strengthen relations.

The meeting provided a channel for conveying community concerns and obtaining an assurance of further engagement.