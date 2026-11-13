Sri Lanka High Commissioner Hosts Networking Session To Strengthen People To People Ties With Pakistan

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lankan professionals visiting Pakistan met senior government officials and tour operators at a networking session hosted by High Commissioner Rear Admiral Fred Senevirathne on 7 November 2026. The gathering at his official residence focused on professional contacts and opportunities for cultural cooperation.

The visitors were participating in a familiarisation tour programme. Their delegation included retired senior government officials, academics, university professors, archaeology professionals and journalists.

The session brought those participants into contact with Pakistani representatives working in government and tourism. Discussions offered an opportunity to exchange views and explore possible collaboration across their professional interests.

The High Commission described the gathering as a means of improving mutual understanding and strengthening professional and institutional links. Its format connected the visiting delegation with local counterparts through direct conversation.

Traditional Sri Lankan and Pakistani dishes featured at the event, introducing guests to the culinary heritage of both countries.

The initiative formed part of the High Commission's work to encourage bilateral engagement and people-to-people contacts. The visiting group's varied professional backgrounds gave the networking programme a broader scope than tourism alone, encompassing academic, cultural and media connections.