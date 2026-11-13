CDB Celebrates Seven Wins At SLIM National Sales Awards 2026

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Citizens Development Business Finance PLC has secured seven honours at the SLIM National Sales Awards 2026, with employees recognised across frontline, executive, supervisory and sales support roles. The company's tally comprised two Gold, two Silver, two Bronze and one Merit Award at the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing's awards programme.

Nuwanthi Buddhadasa received Gold in the Sales Executives – Financial Service Providers category, while Dulanga Gamage won Gold in Other Sales Support Staff – Manager & Above.

Lasantha Jayasuriya earned Silver in Sales Executives – Financial Service Providers. Shashima Anuradhi received Silver in Front Liners – Financial Service Providers, giving CDB recognition in both executive and frontline positions.

The Bronze recipients were Rumesh Kumarasinghe, in Sales Supervisors – Financial Service Providers, and Asogi Kapugamage, in Front Liners – Financial Service Providers. Owadini Somasiri completed the tally with a Merit Award in Sales Executives – Financial Service Providers.

The results brought honours across several organisational levels, including employees working directly with customers and those in supervisory and support functions.

Executive Director of Sales and Business Development Sasindra Munasinghe linked the achievement to understanding customers' needs, earning trust and providing financial solutions. He congratulated the recipients and acknowledged their work across the business.

CDB identifies continuous learning and professional development as priorities for its employees. Its approach includes helping staff strengthen their capabilities while working in a changing financial services market.

The latest awards add to the company's previous recognition at the National Sales Awards. For the seven recipients, the results distinguish their respective roles within a programme covering different types and levels of sales work.