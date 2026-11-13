Roop Kumar Rathod Remembers Music Composer Shravan On Birth Anniversary: Though You Are Gone, Your Music Remains Our Guiding Light

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Singer Roop Kumar Rathod remembered his late brother and music composer Shravan Rathod on his birth anniversary on Friday.

Sharing a throwback picture featuring the Nadeem-Shravan composer duo, he paid a tribute to the music they created together.

Sharing the picture on his social media account, Roop posted a picture featuring himself, Nadeem Saifi and Shravan Rathod. He wrote,“Though you are gone from sight, Your melodious music remains our guiding light. We celebrate the joy you gave, And the beautiful memories that stay. Happy Heavenly Birthday, Shravan bhai..... Forever missed, forever loved.”

Born on November 13, 1954, Shravan Rathod was one half of the hugely successful Nadeem-Shravan music director duo. He passed away on April 22, 2021, at the age of 66 after suffering complications related to Covid-19. He had tested positive for the virus and was admitted to the hospital where his condition deteriorated.

Shravan's association with Nadeem Saifi began in the 1970s after they were reportedly introduced by a common friend, Harish Boppaiya. The duo began working together in 1973 and their early assignments included the Bhojpuri film Dangal in 1977. Their breakthrough came with Mahesh Bhatt's Aashiqui in 1990.

The soundtrack went on to become one of the biggest-selling Hindi film albums and established Nadeem-Shravan as a major names in Bollywood music.

The duo then delivered some of the most popular soundtracks of the 1990s, including Saajan, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, Phool Aur Kaante, Deewana, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Dilwale, Raja Hindustani and Pardes. Their later works included Dhadkan, Raaz, Andaaz and Dosti: Friends Forever.

Roop Kumar Rathod also lent his voice to Nadeem-Shravan compositions. One such collaboration was“Vada Jo Kiya” from Raja (1995), and“Beta Apni Maa Se” from Gaddaar (1995).

–IANS

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