KPI Green Energy Clocks 24 Pc Drop In Q2 Net Profit

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Indian renewable energy company, KPI Green Energy Limited, on Friday reported over 24 per cent drop in its second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY27).

The Surat-headquartered firm's consolidated net profit dropped 24.4 per cent year over year to Rs 82.4 crore from Rs 109 crore in the same time last financial year (Q2 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

EBITDA jumped 19.1 per cent to Rs 269 crore from Rs 226 crore, while revenue grew 14.7 per cent YoY to Rs 727 crore from Rs 634 crore.

The EBITDA margin increased from 35.6 per cent in the same period previous year to 36.9 per cent, as per its regulatory filing.

During Thursday's trading session, the company's shares were trading at Rs 321.15, down 3.12 per cent, or Rs 10.35.

The stock has had a positive return of 6.54 per cent, or Rs 19.70, during the past five days.

However, KPI Green Energy was down 1.71 per cent, or Rs 5.60, in just one month, making it nearly flat. The shares were down 26.46 per cent, or Rs 113.25, during the previous six months.

The company's shares were down 33.71 per cent, or Rs 163.95, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The company's shares fell by 32.38 per cent, or Rs 152.85, in the past year.

It is a renewable energy vertical of the KP Group founded in 2008 and headquartered in Surat, Gujarat.

The group is founded by Dr. Faruk G. Patel and is listed on both the BSE and NSE. It develops, builds, owns, and operates its own solar, wind, and hybrid power facilities, selling generated power through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and the open market under its flagship 'Solarism' brand.

According to the data, the firm operates large-scale installations across Gujarat (such as Bharuch, Khavda, Jarsad, Sudi, and Bhungar) alongside recent wind and solar project expansions and acquisitions.