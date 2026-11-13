Anupam Kher Calls Composer M. M. Keeravani's 22 Kilo Weight Loss 'Truly Inspiring'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently met Oscar-winning composer M. M. Keeravani in Hyderabad and was pleasantly surprised to witness his 'incredible' 22-kilo weight loss.

Applauding him for his determination and focus, Kher revealed that the music director looked happier and more confident following the transformation.

Dropping a few glimpses of his meeting with Keeravani on his X (Formerly known as Twitter) timeline, Kher wrote, "MR. KEERAVANI-BEFORE AND AFTER!My dearest friend, the Oscar-winning music director M. M. Keeravani sir, has lost an incredible 22 kilos-and his determination is truly inspiring. It was so wonderful to meet him during my trip to Hyderabad. He looked fresh, full of energy and ready to take on the world. There was a lovely bounce in his walk, and seeing him so happy and confident made me so proud. (sic)"

"Keeravani sir, you are a genius with music!! And now you've shown us what focus and determination can make possible. Here's to your inspiring new chapter, my friend. So wonderful to see you! Jai Ho!", he added.

Work-wise, Kher was recently seen as Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'.

Reflecting on his journey, Kher's first director, Mahesh Bhatt, recalled their early days working together.

Expressing his pride in Kher's growth as an actor, Mahesh Bhatt wrote,“Anupam, from B. V. Pradhan in Saaransh to Jatayu in Ramayana - what a journey. The rise and the rise and the rise of you. I am so happy for you. I loved seeing you in Sweden. That experience seems to have entered your body somehow. You look different.”

“I saw the way you shook hands with people - your whole hand, your whole attention given to the person in front of you. You have never looked so sure of yourself, and so free of yourself. It took me back to that old woman in the park in Saaransh. Pradhan has let go of his son Ajay's ashes, and there she is, playing with the children. The way you looked at her. That was your Buddha moment. Life had struck you, and something of that moment has stayed in your eyes, your body, your heart. I saw it again in Sweden,” the filmmaker added.