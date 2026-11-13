EXEED Brought Range-Extender Technology To The Inaugural EV World With The ET8

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, November 2026: Al Ghurair Mobility, the exclusive dealer for EXEED in the UAE, showcased the EXEED ET8 at EV World, the Dubai International Electric Vehicle Exhibition and Conference, held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 10 to 12 November 2026. The participation highlighted EXEED's range-extender technology and offered visitors an opportunity to learn more about the brand's approach to electrified mobility. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Making its first public appearance in the UAE, the EXEED ET8 REEV took centre stage at the exhibition. The vehicle uses an electric motor to drive the wheels, while an onboard range-extender engine generates electricity to support the battery and extend the vehicle's total driving range. Unlike a conventional hybrid, the engine does not directly drive the wheels. Instead, the system maintains electric propulsion while providing an additional source of electricity when needed. Plug-in charging is also available, offering drivers added flexibility.

The ET8 REEV combines this technology with a range of performance features. Its range-extender engine has a thermal efficiency of 44.5% and generates approximately 3.4 kWh of electricity per litre of fuel. The vehicle delivers 469 hp through an all-wheel-drive system, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds and offers a combined driving range of 1,100 km (WLTC).

Beyond the powertrain, the ET8 REEV is equipped for longer journeys. Its first- and second-row seats feature a 10-point pneumatic massage system, which uses air cushions rather than mechanical rollers for a softer and more refined massage, alongside three-level ventilation in the first and second rows and a Bed Mode in which the front seats fully recline to create a 1.8-metre resting space. At the front, a 30-inch ultra-wide integrated display brings together the vehicle's infotainment and digital interface. The six-seat cabin also features a 9.2-litre refrigerator that cools to -18°C and heats to 50°C, while second-row passengers benefit from a Zero Gravity Mode on the right-hand seat, which reclines to 113°. The ET8 reflects EXEED's approach to the development of electrified vehicles, recognising that different technologies can offer solutions to evolving customer needs. Its appearance at EV World gave UAE audiences their first opportunity to see the model up close and discover EXEED's range-extender technology, highlighting one of the approaches shaping the future of electrified mobility.

Through its participation at EV World, Al Ghurair Mobility continues to bring new automotive technologies to the UAE market, connecting local audiences with developments shaping the future of mobility. As the exclusive dealer for EXEED in the country, the company remains focused on strengthening the brand's presence locally and introducing its vehicle portfolio and technologies to customers across the UAE.

About EXEED by Al Ghurair:EXEED is a premium automotive brand built on the convergence of two distinct strengths: centuries of European automotive engineering heritage and China's world-leading intelligent, safety-first automotive manufacturing capabilities.

Designers and engineers from Europe's most respected automakers are integral to the development of every EXEED vehicle, and production is held to consistent quality-control standards across all global facilities. Its components are sourced through partnerships with some of the world's most renowned automotive suppliers, including Fortune 500 companies such as Intel, Bosch, and Magna.

About Al Ghurair Mobility:Al Ghurair Mobility is one of the region's leading mobility companies, operating across the UAE and KSA with a comprehensive portfolio of automotive solutions. As the exclusive dealer for EXEED in the UAE, the company represents a growing portfolio of global automotive brands while delivering integrated mobility services across the automotive value chain.

Its operations span new vehicle retail, multi-brand pre-owned vehicles, spare parts, oils, lubricants and batteries, supported by an extensive network of multi-brand service centres and three dedicated vehicle testing facilities located in Deira, Mamzar, and Ras Al Khaimah. Through its customer-focused approach and commitment to operational excellence, Al Ghurair Mobility continues to deliver trusted mobility solutions for both individual and business customers.

As part of Al Ghurair, one of the Middle East's largest diversified family business groups with a legacy spanning more than 60 years, Al Ghurair Mobility continues to support the evolution of mobility in the UAE through innovation, trusted partnerships, and a commitment to delivering long-term value.