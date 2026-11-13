Nvidia Rebounds On Dip-Buying And Investors Look Beyond Huang's Departure

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) By Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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It's been a wild day for NVIDIA with the stock dropping up to 14% in the pre-market to $149 as the company announced CEO Jensen Huang had resigned. However, price has seen a sharp rebound as the main session opened, up to around $160. The recovery looks partly driven by bargain hunting after an aggressive selloff, with some investors seemingly betting that Nvidia's competitive advantages, strong AI demand and established customer relationships will survive a leadership transition.

NVIDIA daily chart

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The main concern for investors is the uncertainty following a change of leadership, especially one with a lack of planning like this one. However, the key-man risk is significant, but it shouldn't be confused with the company's entire investment case. Huang has been instrumental in Nvidia's transformation into the dominant supplier of AI computing infrastructure, and his departure creates uncertainty around strategy, execution and relationships with major customers. But Nvidia's technological advantages, CUDA software ecosystem and substantial order book do not disappear with its CEO. The appointment of CFO Colette Kress provides some continuity, although investors will want reassurance that the broader leadership team can maintain Nvidia's pace of innovation and defend its market position.

Next Tuesday's earnings could now become even more important. Investors will be looking for evidence that demand for AI chips remains strong, particularly through data-centre revenue, margins and forward guidance. Strong results could help reassure markets that Nvidia's growth trajectory remains intact despite the leadership change. However, earnings alone may not be enough to eliminate the uncertainty, particularly if questions remain about succession, corporate governance or the company's exposure to US-China technology tensions.

Ultimately, the rebound suggests investors are not ready to abandon Nvidia's AI growth story, but they are reassessing the premium attached to Huang's leadership. The immediate market reaction may have been excessive, yet a sustained recovery will require more than dip-buying. Nvidia needs to demonstrate that its competitive position and growth outlook remain secure under new leadership. For now, the fundamental AI demand story remains intact, but the uncertainty surrounding execution and governance could keep volatility elevated well beyond next week's earnings.