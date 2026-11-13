Riverbed Named A Leader In New 2026 Gigaom Radar Report For Aiops

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Leadership recognition underscores Riverbed's advanced AIOps capabilities across operational scalability, root-cause analysis, compliance and AI governance Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November, 2026 – Riverbed, the leader in AIOps for observability, is recognized as a Leader in the new GigaOm Radar Report for Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps). Riverbed is one of only a few companies positioned as a Leader in the Agile Optimizers quadrant, reflecting the company's focus on helping IT teams accelerate problem resolution, improve operational efficiency, and continuously optimize IT operations through AI-driven automation.

The report identifies a critical consideration for companies evaluating AIOps platforms: balancing the freedom for AI agents to act autonomously with the governance and visibility IT teams need over those actions. Riverbed customers – among the largest, most advanced enterprises and government agencies around the globe – have executed more than half a billion cumulative AI-driven automations, demonstrating AI-powered automation at scale, with safety, governance and traceability at its foundation. Riverbed's AIOps capabilities are built on the breadth and depth of its data collection across endpoints, mobile devices, networks, applications, cloud and data centers, combined with an agentic intelligence layer that turns full-fidelity telemetry into precise insights and action.

“This recognition from GigaOm reinforces Riverbed's position in AIOps and reflects the strength of our approach to helping enterprises advance toward autonomous IT operations,” said Richard Tworek, Chief Technology Officer, at Riverbed.“2026 has been a defining year for Riverbed in AIOps, with our placement across several leading industry analyst rankings firmly establishing our position in the market. As organizations move from AI-assisted to autonomous operations, they need AI they can trust to act. Riverbed combines full-fidelity contextual intelligence with governed, IT-controlled AI and automation to help customers predict, prevent and resolve issues with increasing levels of autonomy, while maintaining the oversight and control enterprises require.”

“As AIOps evolves from helping teams understand incidents to taking action on them, enterprises need strong operational context coupled with appropriate governance,” said GigaOm Radar Report author and analyst Whit Walters.“Riverbed IQ brings together network and end-user telemetry with runbook-driven investigation and remediation, while providing the controls and auditability organizations need as they increase the use of AI and automation in IT operations.”

Advancing AIOps Toward Autonomous IT Operations:

Riverbed helps organizations move from AI-assisted operations toward greater autonomy through an approach built on full-fidelity contextual intelligence, governed automation and agentic AI. IT teams can progress at their own pace, starting with human review of AI-driven insights and recommendations, moving to approved automation, and ultimately enabling autonomous remediation within defined guardrails. This approach reflects enterprise expectations, with 69% of respondents in Riverbed's 2026 Survey on the 'State of Autonomous IT Operations' saying they want autonomous operations supervised by humans.

Riverbed IQ – The single intelligence layer of the Riverbed Platform, combining full-fidelity contextual intelligence across endpoints, applications, networks and cloud to help IT predict, identify and resolve issues while enabling governed automation. Riverbed Q – The conversational interface to Riverbed IQ, making intelligence accessible through natural-language interactions and adapting to how and where teams work. Governed automation and agentic AI – Policies, approvals and auditability enable organizations to increase autonomy while maintaining IT oversight and control. AI-ready data – Full-fidelity telemetry and contextual correlation give AI the trusted operational intelligence needed to understand issues, identify root causes and take precise action.

Key capabilities include:

These capabilities align with areas where Riverbed performed strongly in the 2026 GigaOm Radar Report for AIOps, including remediation action governance, AI decision audit trails, compliance framework alignment, operational scalability, root-cause analysis, predictive and change-risk analytics, generative AI incident intelligence and natural-language operational querying.

Governance Becomes Critical as AIOps Evolves:

As AIOps progresses from identifying and recommending fixes to enabling AI agents to take action within production environments, governance, security and accountability are becoming increasingly important. Riverbed's approach is designed to keep IT in control as autonomy increases, combining AI-driven investigation and remediation with defined guardrails, auditability and enterprise security. The GigaOm Radar report specifically highlights Riverbed's runbooks for investigating and resolving incidents, alongside AES-256 encryption and the Riverbed Trust Center's audit capabilities.

About Riverbed:

Riverbed, the leader in AIOps for observability, helps organizations optimize their user's experiences by leveraging AI automation for the prevention, identification, and resolution of IT issues. With over 20 years of experience in data collection and AI and machine learning, Riverbed's open and AI-powered observability platform and solutions optimize digital experiences and greatly improves IT efficiency. Riverbed also offers industry-leading Acceleration solutions that provide fast, agile, secure acceleration of any app and movement of AI data, over any network, to users anywhere. Together with our thousands of market-leading customers globally – including 95% of the FORTUNE 100 – we are empowering next-generation digital experiences.

Riverbed and certain other terms used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology LLC. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.