Azerbaijan Provides $12.9M In Loans To Women Entrepreneurs In Ten Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In the period from January through October 2026, the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund provided nearly 500 women entrepreneurs with preferential loans totaling more than 22 million manat to finance investment projects, Azer Bayramov, Deputy Minister of Economy said, Trend's correspondent reports.

He made the remark on Friday during a discussion of the draft law“On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027” at today's joint meeting of three committees of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Bayramov noted that the funds were allocated for projects in the fields of agricultural production and processing, industrial manufacturing, aquaculture, tourism, and services.

“Currently, the number of women registered in Azerbaijan as sole proprietors exceeds 363,000. The number of commercial legal entities founded by women stands at over 34,000, and the number of companies led by women exceeds 30,000.

In addition, the Ministry of Economy provides grants to women entrepreneurs and issues startup certificates that exempt income from innovative activities from corporate income tax and personal income tax,” he said.

According to him, more than 1,000 women entrepreneurs have received support to participate in local and international exhibitions and trade fairs, as well as to enter retail chains.