Fuzozo Brings A Personal Touch To Holiday Gifting With Its Plush AI Pet

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Five distinct personalities, natural conversation and shared memories bring a personal dimension to Christmas gifts and companionship for the new year.

Hongkong,China, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuzozo, a palm-sized plush AI pet that talks naturally, remembers shared moments and develops its own personality, is bringing a personal approach to Christmas and New Year gifting. With five starting personalities, a soft exterior and expressive interactions, Fuzozo offers a holiday tech gift designed to become part of everyday life.

For friends and partners exchanging Christmas presents, or those choosing a New Year gift for themselves, the experience begins with selecting a character. The conversations and everyday interactions that follow help shape the companion it becomes.









A gift that grows through everyday interaction

Fuzozo combines natural conversations in English with memory of preferences, personal details and shared moments, helping later conversations feel familiar. Its tone, reactions, habits and preferences develop through the way its owner speaks and interacts with it. For a Christmas gift recipient, these exchanges can become the beginning of a relationship that continues into the new year.

Physical interaction adds to that experience. A pat on Fuzozo's forehead or a scratch under its chin produces different reactions through animated eyes and gentle vibrations. Its soft exterior makes it easy to hold during a quiet evening at home or a pause in holiday preparations.

The Fuzozo companion app, available for iOS and Android, offers a closer look at that developing personality. Owners can explore Diary entries and Inner Thoughts and follow regular growth reports, revisiting shared moments as the experience evolves.









Five personalities to match the people on the gift list

Each Fuzozo begins with one of five distinct personalities, giving gift-givers a way to choose a character with the recipient's interests and temperament in mind:



TAMI, the cozy genius: curious, thoughtful and reliable, for the friend who always has one more question.

WUWA, the sweetheart: gentle, sincere and empathetic, for someone who is always looking out for others.

POLU, the witty philosopher: witty, insightful and caring, for the friend who enjoys a clever joke and a thoughtful conversation.

FIFI, the joymaker: energetic, outgoing and encouraging, for the friend who brings energy to every gathering. MUKU, the chill soul: calm, grounded and observant, for someone who loves a quiet evening at home.

These characters provide a starting point, with each pet's personality continuing to develop through interaction with its owner.









From holiday outings to everyday routines

Weighing approximately 4.9 ounces (140 grams), Fuzozo can move easily between a desk, a bedside table and a bag. Its built-in lanyard lets it accompany its owner as a bag charm, while a range of accessories, including winter outfits sold separately, offers ways to dress it for the season.

After the celebrations, Fuzozo can remain part of familiar routines: beside a keyboard, during a coffee break or on a weekend outing. A companion received at Christmas can continue to share the small moments of the year ahead.

Fuzozo has no camera and does not record continuously. Voice is captured only when it is woken.









Holiday availability

Fuzozo is available at an MSRP of US$199 through its official online store. Special holiday offers will be available from November 20 through December 10, 2026.

About Fuzozo

Fuzozo is an original AI companion brand that brings together character design, conversational AI and tactile interaction to make technology feel warmer and more personal. Its plush AI pets are designed to bring character, comfort and companionship into everyday life. More than 300,000 units have been sold worldwide. Fuzozo received the iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 and has appeared at MWC Barcelona 2025 and CES 2026.

CONTACT: Fuzozo Media Relations,...