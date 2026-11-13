FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES ROMANTIC COMEDY“NOLI & OWEN ARE FINE”

Freestyle Digital Media proudly announces the release of the romantic comedy NOLI & OWEN ARE FINE -- now available on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms starting on November 13, 2026

Romantic Comedy Feature Sets Digital Debut on North American VOD Platforms Starting November 13, 2026

- Filmmaker Rachelle Zalter

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, proudly announces the acquisition of VOD rights to the romantic comedy NOLI & OWEN ARE FINE, which will be available on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms starting on November 13, 2026.

NOLI & OWEN ARE FINE follows lifelong friends Noli and Owen, who made a pact in high school: if neither of them is married by 35, they'll marry each other. With the deadline closing in, the freshly dumped Owen and the cynical Noli set each other up on a string of dates to get out of it. The only problem is that neither will admit they wouldn't mind following through. Soon the setups stop feeling like a game, and what began as harmless fun turns into something neither of them can control. For Noli and Owen, the only way forward is to risk the friendship or lose it.

Directed by Rachelle Zalter and written by Zalter and Maxie Dara, NOLI & OWEN ARE FINE was produced by Zalter and Mike Bredin. Featured actors include: Maxie Dara ('Noli'), Brett Wolfe ('Owen'), Scarlett Strongman ('Hazel'), Jordan Cole ('Chris') and Holly May ('Marlo').

“Everyone knows someone who's made a pact with the one person they always joked they'd end up with,” said filmmaker Rachelle Zalter.“NOLI & OWEN ARE FINE is about the timelines we're told we're supposed to follow-marriage, career, children-and what happens when you're not quite there yet. It turns out being late isn't the same as being lost, and the right person might actually be your childhood crush with the braces and bad haircut.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire NOLI & OWEN ARE FINE directly with the filmmakers.

NOLI & OWEN ARE FINE website:

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, is one of the largest all-rights independent film distributors in the world. The company specializes in VOD and streaming distribution, film acquisition, and direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. With a veteran sales team and robust infrastructure, Freestyle Digital Media is a premier destination for independent filmmakers seeking multiplatform theatrical, VOD, and streaming distribution. Recent releases include UP THE CATALOGUE featuring Jonathan Bailey, ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy Award-winning Liza Colón-Zayas of FX's THE BEAR, DIARIO, MUJER & CAFÉ starring Roselyn Sánchez in her directorial debut, and CHARLIEBIRD, winner of the Founders Award at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival. Additional titles in the Freestyle library include SURVIVE starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink of STRANGER THINGS, and BEST SUMMER EVER, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson. For more information, visit freestyledigitalmedia

Eric Peterkofsky / Sarah Madden

Allen Media Group/Freestyle Digital Media

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Official FDM Trailer - NOLI & OWEN ARE FINE (2026)

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FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES ROMANTIC COMEDY“NOLI & OWEN ARE FINE” News Provided By Allen Media Group November 13, 2026, 08:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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