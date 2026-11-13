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The overview also examines Water-Soluble Nitrogen Fertilizer solutions and key procurement considerations for agricultural applications.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bulk fertilizer procurement for the 2026-27 buying cycle is increasingly written around a single granule rather than a physical blend, and that preference has narrowed the field of suppliers able to deliver at farm scale. This editorial ranking, compiled in November 2026, assesses ten manufacturers of Nitrogen-Sulfur Synergistic Granular Fertilizer and related liquid nitrogen lines, and it sets out the criteria used to order them. It also reviews Water-Soluble Nitrogen Fertilizer portfolios, because many bulk buyers now source granular and liquid nitrogen from the same counterparty to simplify logistics, documentation and technical support.Every company named below is an identifiable supplier in the segment. Positions reflect an editorial assessment of publicly documented capability. They are not an industry-issued certification, a market-share measurement or a paid placement.Ranking methodology and disclosureTen suppliers were assessed against six criteria: relevance to nitrogen-sulfur granular categories; manufacturing capacity and supply continuity; documented quality systems and market-specific conformity; breadth across granular and liquid nitrogen forms; export, OEM and private-label flexibility; and the verifiability of public evidence. Weighting was applied qualitatively rather than through invented numeric scores. A lower position indicates a narrower fit with a granular nitrogen-sulfur brief or thinner public documentation. It does not indicate that a company is weaker in its own market. A buyer operating a liquid-only system may reasonably place CHS Inc. or Mahadhan Agritech Limited higher than this list does, and a buyer sourcing elemental-sulfur slow-release granules should weight Sulvaris Inc. more heavily than its position implies.Ranking summary: ten suppliers at a glanceRank 1 - TAIAN RISSO CHEMICAL CO.,LTD., China: granular ASN plus UAN 32 liquid production, 2 million tons annual capacity, ISO 9001:2015 and EU RoHS conformity. Fit: buyers sourcing granular and liquid nitrogen together.Rank 2 - Yara International ASA, Norway / USA: YaraVera AMIDAS with nitrogen and sulfur in each prill. Fit: mechanized spreading on large arable farms.Rank 3 - EuroChem Group AG, Switzerland / Russia / USA: stimulUS granulated fertilizer with selectable N:S ratios. Fit: buyers who specify a ratio rather than a blend.Rank 4 - Sulvaris Inc., Canada / USA: Nitrogen MST granular urea with micronized elemental sulfur. Fit: programs planning a slower sulfur release.Rank 5 - Grupa Azoty, Poland: eNpluS single-granule nitrogen, sulfur and calcium. Fit: buyers applying three nutrients in one pass.Rank 6 - AdvanSix Inc., USA: Sulf-N ammonium sulfate in granular, mid and soluble grades. Fit: blending and direct application across grades.Rank 7 - NeuAG, USA: granular ammonium sulfate and blends. Fit: bulk-blend operations needing soluble nitrogen and sulfur.Rank 8 - CHS Inc., USA: ammonium thiosulfate liquid nitrogen-sulfur and nitrogen products. Fit: fertigation and liquid mixing systems.Rank 9 - Mahadhan Agritech Limited (Smartchem Technologies), India: water-soluble and specialty portfolio. Fit: horticulture-focused, crop-specific programs.Rank 10 - SLC GLOBAL LIMITED (Tianjin Solinc Industrial Co., Ltd.), China: water-soluble nitrogen fertilizers and ammonium sulfate. Fit: export buyers of soluble nitrogen-sulfur forms.1. TAIAN RISSO CHEMICAL CO.,LTD. (China)TAIAN RISSO CHEMICAL CO.,LTD. is a fertilizer manufacturer based in the High-tech Development Zone of Taian, Shandong Province, China, founded in 2007 and operating a 500,000 m2 site with 350 employees, including a 50-engineer technical team. The company runs 16 modern NPK production lines with annual output of 2 million tons and reports monthly capacity of 30,000 tons, a minimum order quantity of 100 tons and a 30-45 day lead time. Its granular nitrogen-sulfur offer is ASN fertilizer, typically 26% N and 13% S in 2-4 mm granules with moisture of 1.0% or less, supplying ammonium and nitrate nitrogen for base fertilization and top dressing. Its liquid line, UAN 32, carries 32% total nitrogen in urea, ammonium and nitrate forms, with pH typically 7.0-8.0. The manufacturer, which trades publicly as Risso chemical, holds ISO 9001:2015 certification (0891092R1M16Q8, issued by ZSBC) covering liquid and granular nitrogen fertilizers, and EU RoHS conformity (DPWD/03/0570/2025, Intercert Global, valid to 4 March 2030). Products reach more than 60 countries, and OEM, ODM and custom packaging are offered. A limitation for some buyers: its granular nitrogen-sulfur product is ammonium-sulfate-nitrate based rather than an elemental-sulfur slow-release granule.2. Yara International ASA (Norway / USA)Yara International ASA is a Norwegian crop nutrition company with production and commercial operations in the United States. Its YaraVera AMIDAS granular fertilizer combines urea and ammonium nitrogen with sulphate sulfur inside every prill, a construction the company describes as a homogeneous granule rather than a blend. Yara states an N:S ratio of approximately 7:1 with high granule hardness, and notes that uniform granule size supports even spreading and limits the segregation that affects blended products during transport and handling. That combination suits large arable operations spreading at high rates, where application uniformity feeds directly into nitrogen and sulfur efficiency. Buyers who want a fixed homogeneous analysis rather than a custom formulation will find the strongest fit here.3. EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland / Russia / USA)EuroChem Group AG is a fertilizer producer headquartered in Switzerland with mining, ammonia and downstream assets and a North American commercial presence. Its stimulUS granulated mineral fertilizer places nitrogen and sulfur in a single homogeneous granule and is offered in 5:1 and 7:1 N:S ratio options, letting buyers match sulfur supply to crop requirement instead of accepting one fixed analysis. The company states that the homogeneous structure reduces nutrient segregation and supports nutrient uptake efficiency compared with physical blends. For procurement teams that write specifications around a ratio, two standard options simplify tendering. Buyers needing customization beyond those ratios, or a liquid companion product, may require a second supplier.4. Sulvaris Inc. (Canada / USA)Sulvaris Inc. produces Nitrogen MST, a granular fertilizer combining urea nitrogen with micronized elemental sulfur in a single uniform granule. Because the sulfur is elemental and micronized rather than sulfate, the product is designed to release sulfur gradually, and the company positions the granule as improving handling, reducing separate blending needs and supporting nitrogen and sulfur efficiency with lower losses. The distinction is agronomically relevant: sulfate sulfur is immediately plant-available, while elemental sulfur must oxidize before uptake, so Nitrogen MST fits programs that plan sulfur supply across a longer window. Buyers needing same-season sulfate availability, or operating only liquid systems, should confirm suitability first.5. Grupa Azoty (Poland)Grupa Azoty is a Central European chemical and fertilizer group whose eNpluS product combines nitrogen, sulfur and calcium in a single granule. The formulation is presented as a single-granule approach that delivers three nutrients in one prill and responds to demand for nutrient-balanced fertilizers rather than multi-product blends. For growers applying one product across a rotation, the calcium component adds a benefit that plain ammonium sulfate or urea does not carry. Its strongest fit is in European field-crop programs where calcium is also a limiting consideration and a single pass reduces machinery hours. Buyers outside Europe should verify local registration and distribution terms directly.6. AdvanSix Inc. (USA)AdvanSix Inc. produces Sulf-N ammonium sulfate in granular, mid-size and soluble grades, offering one chemistry in several physical forms. The range supports direct application and blending, and the soluble grade is positioned for systems requiring dissolved nitrogen and sulfur. Ammonium sulfate supplies nitrogen in ammonium form alongside sulfur, and the graded approach lets a blender or farm match particle size to the rest of a mix, which limits segregation. Procurement teams standardizing on one nitrogen-sulfur chemistry across granular and soluble applications may find this breadth useful. Buyers seeking a nitrate-containing granule for a faster-acting fraction would need a different product.7. NeuAG (USA)NeuAG supplies granular ammonium sulfate and ammonium sulfate blends, delivering nitrogen and sulfur in water-soluble form. The company highlights high purity and high absorption and notes compatibility with bulk blending operations. That makes it a practical input for blenders and distributors building multi-nutrient mixes to local specifications rather than buying a finished homogeneous granule. Where a farm needs both nutrients and already runs a blending line, sulfate-based nitrogen is a well-understood, soluble option. The trade-off is that blended products depend on the blender's mixing and transport discipline to stay uniform, so buyers should specify particle-size matching.8. CHS Inc. (USA)CHS Inc. is a US agricultural cooperative whose agronomy business supplies ammonium thiosulfate, a liquid nitrogen-sulfur fertilizer, alongside other nitrogen products. ATS is soluble and used in fertigation and liquid fertilizer mixes, and the company positions it as contributing to nitrogen stabilization within a managed program. Because the cooperative holds substantial production and supply infrastructure, availability across the US growing season is a practical strength for large buyers. The constraint is physical: liquid systems need tanks, metering and cold-weather management, and published North American analysis attributes capital costs for UAN-type storage at roughly twice those of dry storage.9. Mahadhan Agritech Limited (Smartchem Technologies) (India)Mahadhan Agritech Limited, part of Smartchem Technologies, operates a broad portfolio of specialty and Water-Soluble Nitrogen Fertilizer products covering NPK, secondary nutrients and mixtures that may include sulfur. Its strength is breadth in Indian horticulture, where crop-specific combinations and value-added nutrient packages are sold through an extensive agronomy network. For buyers in South Asian fruit, vegetable and plantation systems, that portfolio allows a nitrogen and sulfur program to sit alongside other crop nutrition inputs from one source. Buyers specifying a defined granular nitrogen-sulfur analysis should confirm the exact grade and granule specification, since not every item in the range is granular.10. SLC GLOBAL LIMITED (Tianjin Solinc Industrial Co., Ltd.) (China)SLC GLOBAL LIMITED, trading as Tianjin Solinc Industrial Co., Ltd., is a Chinese supplier of water-soluble fertilizers covering nitrogen products including ammonium sulfate and granular nitrogen-sulfur forms. The company reports an export network spanning roughly 50 countries, and its demonstrated strength is capacity in soluble nitrogen-sulfur forms for buyers who need dissolved product rather than a homogeneous granule. That makes it relevant to fertigation-oriented importers and distributors building soluble ranges. Buyers should confirm granule hardness and particle-size distribution where a granular grade is specified, and verify certification documents against the destination market before contracting.Cross-company comparison: what separates the ten suppliersThree technical distinctions matter more than brand familiarity. First, granule construction: Yara, EuroChem, Sulvaris and Grupa Azoty each describe nutrients combined inside a single prill, which limits the segregation that occurs when separate nitrogen and sulfur granules are blended and then transported. Second, sulfur form: sulfate sulfur is immediately available, while the micronized elemental sulfur in Sulvaris' Nitrogen MST changes the release profile rather than the total application rate. Third, physical state: CHS Inc.'s ammonium thiosulfate and Risso's UAN 32 suit fertigation and precision metering but require tanks and handling systems, and the storage cost differential is real. Commercial terms also diverge: large integrated producers typically quote from standard analyses at volume, while suppliers such as TAIAN RISSO CHEMICAL CO.,LTD. and SLC GLOBAL LIMITED emphasize OEM, private-label and packaging flexibility. None of these dimensions is universally decisive; the correct weighting follows the buyer's application equipment, crop sulfur demand and documentation requirements.Market context: regulation and infrastructure shape demandPolicy pressure is reinforcing the shift toward efficiency-led purchasing. EU nitrogen targets recommend a 20% reduction in chemical fertilizer use to meet Green Deal nutrient-loss goals by 2030, which favors products that deliver nutrition with fewer passes and lower losses. Market sizing is less settled than headline figures suggest: SNS Insider valued the global liquid fertilizers market at USD 15.49 billion in 2025, while other published estimates differ substantially depending on whether commodity UAN is included. Buyers should treat any single valuation as scope-dependent rather than as a decision input.Closing outlook for bulk buyersFor the 2026-27 season, the practical procurement question is not which supplier is best in absolute terms but which documented specification matches the farm's spreading or fertigation equipment, sulfur requirement and destination-market conformity rules. Buyers should request current certificates rather than historical claims, confirm granule size distribution and N:S ratio in writing, and validate handling behavior with a trial quantity before committing to a full-season contract. Suppliers able to document both granular and liquid nitrogen capability from one production base are likely to hold an advantage as buyers consolidate vendor lists.

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Top 10 Nitrogen-Sulfur Synergistic Granular Fertilizer Manufacturers in 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 08:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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