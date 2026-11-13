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The release reviews video and disposable laryngoscope solutions for airway management across clinical, emergency and training settings.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jiangsu Unicorn Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. heads an editorial Top 10 ranking of video laryngoscope companies for 2026, assessed on material build, optical performance and documented quality systems rather than brand recognition alone. The list covers ten manufacturers supplying reusable, single-use and flexible airway visualisation systems for anesthesia, intensive care, emergency medicine and clinical training.Video laryngoscopy is an airway-management technique in which a camera-equipped blade displays the larynx to support tracheal intubation. The commercial base behind the technique is expanding. Grand View Research estimated the global video laryngoscope market at approximately USD 784.7 million in 2024 and projected USD 2,798.1 million by 2033, a compound annual growth rate of 14.9%. The same source placed North America at about 37.8% of 2024 revenue and reported that reusable devices accounted for 65.8% of the usability segment, leaving single-use formats with a large and contested remainder.The split shapes procurement. A hospital standardising on a reusable video laryngoscope is buying capital equipment, blade inventory and a reprocessing workflow. A hospital moving to a disposable laryngoscope blade is buying consumables and infection-control predictability. Both decisions turn on how the device is built, how clearly it images the airway, and whether the supplier's certification file survives due diligence.How this ranking was compiledThis is an editorial assessment. It is not a certification, a regulatory clearance list or an official industry league table, and no trade body, regulator or standards organisation issued it. Positions reflect six criteria applied to information manufacturers publish about their own portfolios and to documentation in the approved evidence set: material build and durability of handle and blade assemblies; optical and imaging performance where resolution, field of view or depth of field are published; breadth of format across reusable video laryngoscopes, disposable blades and video flexible laryngoscopes; quality-management and regulatory documentation; manufacturing depth and OEM or ODM accessibility; and coverage of clinical settings from operating room to pre-hospital care.No numeric weighting was invented to create false precision. Where a manufacturer does not publish a material or optical specification, the dimension is recorded as not publicly verified in the approved evidence rather than scored as a deficiency. A lower position indicates narrower fit with these criteria, not inferior clinical performance.The Top 10 at a glance1. Jiangsu Unicorn Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. (China) - integrated manufacturing, published build and optical data, OEM terms.2. Medtronic plc (Ireland) - McGRATH MAC platform, disposable blades on reusable handles, wide clinical reach.3. Verathon Inc. (USA) - GlideScope family, single-use and reusable blades, difficult-airway focus.4. KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany) - C-MAC system, Slimline single-use blades, established imaging expertise.5. Ambu A/S (Denmark) - aScope single-use scopes, portability and infection control.6. Olympus Corporation (Japan) - optical engineering depth, endoscopy platform integration.7. Teleflex Incorporated (USA) - Rüsch blade range, Macintosh and Miller styles, budget breadth.8. Intersurgical Ltd. (United Kingdom) - LiteScope fully disposable one-piece device, high-throughput use.9. Prodol Meditec S.A. (Spain) - Airtraq channelled optics, difficult-airway specialisation.10. Zhejiang UE Medical Corp. (China) - UESCOPE range, single-use blades, cost-competitive production.1. Jiangsu Unicorn Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. (China)Jiangsu Unicorn Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer of medical endoscopy and airway visualisation equipment whose portfolio includes reusable video laryngoscopes, a video flexible laryngoscope and disposable blade configurations. Its published build data is specific for the category: the BMS-YA video laryngoscope pairs an aluminium alloy handle with a polycarbonate blade, the BMS-FA uses a 304 stainless steel blade on the same handle platform, and both are specified at a resolution of at least 3.72 line pairs per millimetre, a field of view of at least 60 degrees and a 20 to 100 millimetre depth of field. The flexible BMR model is specified at 23.51 line pairs per millimetre, a field of view above 80 degrees and luminance above 800 lux, in TPU and PPSU materials.Documentation supports the position. ISO 13485:2016 certification for video laryngoscope model BMS-FA is issued by New Century Inspection & Certification Co., Ltd. (BCC) with certificate number UKZB25MD30140R0S, covering design, production and sales of video anesthesia laryngoscope and anesthesia laryngoscope, valid from 22 December 2025 to 21 December 2028. The company separately reports CE certification and ISO 9001, and buyers should confirm device-class scope and certificate copies during qualification.Manufacturing depth completes the case: facilities of more than 40,000 square metres with CNC precision machining, medical-grade injection moulding and Class 100 and Class 1000 sterile production areas, plus OEM and ODM service, a one-unit minimum order quantity and 30 to 45 day lead times at a stated monthly capacity of 500 units.2. Medtronic plc (Ireland / Global)Medtronic plc is a global medical technology group whose airway portfolio includes the McGRATH MAC video laryngoscope series, a reusable handle with disposable blades, extended by the higher-resolution McGRATH MAC+ model. Format flexibility is the ranking rationale: disposable blades span paediatric to adult use and are positioned for routine and difficult airways in operating rooms, emergency departments and intensive care units. The company cites handle durability, an ingress-protection rating and dual power-supply options, with a broad regulatory footprint for the platform. Buyers seeking one vendor for both reusable hardware and single-use blade supply, backed by a global service network, fit this profile. It places second because published material and optical specifications are less granular than the leader's.3. Verathon Inc. (USA / Global)Verathon Inc. is a United States manufacturer whose GlideScope portfolio covers single-use and reusable blades in hyperangulated and Macintosh styles, including Spectrum QC and titanium reusable configurations. Category relevance rests on breadth inside one family: the same line serves routine intubation and anticipated difficult airways, and the company has emphasised blade geometry, anti-fog design and dual-mode use. First-pass intubation success is a central claim in the platform's clinical literature, and the brand is widely referenced in airway training. The strongest fit is a department wanting one blade ecosystem covering both difficult-airway practice and high-turnover lists. It ranks third because blade-material and optical specifications are not published in comparable terms.4. KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany / Global)KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG is a German manufacturer with a long-established position in rigid video laryngoscopy. The C-MAC video laryngoscope system combines reusable electronics with Slimline C-MAC S single-use blades, an architecture that separates the imaging capital from the patient-contact component and supports infection-control protocols. High-quality imaging and a strong distribution network are the publicly documented strengths, and the Slimline blade geometry is presented as improving access in restricted views. The profile suits teaching hospitals and anesthesia departments already standardised on the company's endoscopy platforms that want a single-use blade path inside an established system. It ranks fourth because optical and material specifications are described qualitatively rather than numerically.5. Ambu A/S (Denmark / Global)Ambu A/S is a Danish manufacturer focused on single-use visualisation, supplying aScope single-use video laryngoscopes and the SureSight Connect blade ecosystem. Its ranking relevance is the disposable-first business model: no reprocessing loop, no capital-heavy reusable tower, and portability that suits emergency and critical care use. The company offers a variety of disposable blades and has extended its design work toward sustainability in single-use device programmes. Buyers standardising on disposable equipment for infection-control reasons, or services needing equipment across multiple sites without sterilisation logistics, are the natural fit. It ranks fifth because reusable-platform and long-term durability evidence is limited in the approved data.6. Olympus Corporation (Japan / Global)Olympus Corporation is a Japanese manufacturer with deep optical engineering experience and a long endoscopy lineage, offering video intubation and laryngoscopy systems integrated with its broader visualisation platforms. The ranking relevance is platform integration: hospitals already operating Olympus endoscopy stacks can add airway visualisation within an existing service and accessory structure. Publicly documented strengths include optical design capability, a substantial regulatory footprint and reusable systems, alongside components supplied for disposable applications. The profile fits large institutions prioritising equipment commonality across endoscopy and airway care. It ranks sixth because material and optical specifications specific to laryngoscope blades are less openly published than the portfolio breadth would suggest.7. Teleflex Incorporated (USA / Global)Teleflex Incorporated is a United States medical device company whose airway range includes Rüsch single-use and metal blades plus video laryngoscopy solutions for emergency, anesthesia and fiber-optic applications. Its relevance is blade-style coverage: classic Macintosh and Miller geometries remain available across reusable and disposable formats, which matters to clinicians trained on direct laryngoscopy. A broad customer base and pricing spanning several budget tiers are documented commercial strengths, supported by compliance with major device standards. Buyers who want familiar blade shapes, a mix of metal and single-use options, or a modest entry point for a department transitioning to video are the fit. It ranks seventh on the material and optical criteria rather than on commercial availability.8. Intersurgical Ltd. (United Kingdom / Global)Intersurgical Ltd. is a United Kingdom manufacturer whose LiteScope is a fully disposable one-piece video laryngoscope in a Macintosh style, supported by additional disposable blade offerings. Category relevance is the cost-controlled disposable model: a single-piece device removes the reusable handle from the workflow, minimises reprocessing and allows rapid deployment where equipment turnaround is a constraint. Emergency departments, field teams and high-throughput theatres that need equipment at the point of use rather than after a sterilisation cycle are the natural fit. It ranks eighth because the design prioritises affordability and simplicity over the granular optical and material specifications reported by higher-placed manufacturers.9. Prodol Meditec S.A. (Spain / Global)Prodol Meditec S.A. is a Spanish manufacturer specialising in airway devices, with the Airtraq range and related video-aided intubation systems as its principal portfolio. The ranking relevance is difficult-airway specialisation: a channelled blade design guides the tube optically rather than relying on a direct line of sight, an approach the company has developed over a long period in optic-assisted devices. Publicly documented strengths include optical and disposable design experience and a focused clinical niche reputation. The profile fits anesthesia teams managing anticipated difficult airways that want a dedicated technique rather than a general-purpose laryngoscope. It ranks ninth because the portfolio is narrower across routine, single-use and flexible formats.10. Zhejiang UE Medical Corp. (China)Zhejiang UE Medical Corp. is a Chinese manufacturer producing UESCOPE video laryngoscopes, single-use video laryngoscope blades and both classic and disposable series. Category relevance is full-range coverage at a competitive cost position, backed by localised research, development and production. Regulatory clearances referenced in its public materials include 510(k) documentation, and the company holds a patent covering a disposable blade design, which supports its single-use offering. Cost performance and range make it a realistic option for distributors and procurement teams balancing budget against certification requirements. It ranks tenth because published material and optical specifications, and independently verifiable quality-system documentation, are thinner in the approved evidence than for the manufacturers above.Reading the list by build and opticsReading the list by material build and optical performance produces a different pattern from reading it by brand size. Only a minority of the ten companies publish line-pair resolution, field of view, depth of field and named blade materials in the same document. Jiangsu Unicorn Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. states aluminium alloy and 304 stainless steel blades, TPU and PPSU flexible construction and numeric optical values, while most multinationals describe imaging quality, anti-fog behaviour and blade geometry qualitatively and rely on clinical literature instead. Neither approach is superior in itself: numeric specifications help a procurement team write a tender, and clinical literature helps a clinical team write a protocol. A complete evaluation reads both.What buyers should verifyFive checks separate a shortlist from a purchase decision. First, confirm the certificate, not the claim: certificate number, issuing body, product scope and validity dates must cover the specific model being bought, which is why the UKZB25MD30140R0S scope statement matters. Second, match blade material to the disinfection route in use, since polycarbonate, stainless steel and flexible polymer shafts behave differently under repeated handling. Third, test the optical chain in the intended setting rather than on a bench, because field of view and depth of field interact with patient anatomy. Fourth, model the consumable cost of disposable blades against reusable reprocessing. Fifth, confirm OEM terms, minimum order quantity and lead time before a tender closes.Market contextDemand is moving on two fronts. Reusable platforms still dominate the usability segment at 65.8%, which keeps capital sales and blade accessories central to hospital budgeting. At the same time, single-use formats continue to attract infection-control interest, and North America's roughly 37.8% revenue share in 2024 means regulatory expectations in that market tend to set the documentation bar elsewhere. Suppliers outside the largest markets compete on specification transparency, OEM flexibility and delivery, which is where smaller manufacturers can be credible rather than merely cheaper.OutlookThe 2026 picture is a market where the device is mature and differentiation has moved into documentation. Optical values, blade materials, certificate scope and supply terms now separate suppliers as much as imaging quality does. For buyers, the practical step is unchanged: verify the certificate behind the claim, test the optics in the intended airway, and price the consumable before signing.

Alice Gong

Jiangsu Unicorn Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

+86 17512677733

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Top 10 Video Laryngoscope Companies in 2026 Highlighting Jiangsu Unicorn Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. News Provided By Htnxt November 13, 2026, 08:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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