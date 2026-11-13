EASA Ground Handling Compliance Seminar Scheduled For March 2027 In Sofia

ground handling

Two-day event in March 2027 will address upcoming European Union regulatory requirements for ground handling operations

SOFIA, BULGARIA, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sofema Aviation (SA) to Host EASA Ground Handling Compliance Seminar in Sofia. Two-day event in March 2027 will address upcoming European Union regulatory requirements for ground handling operationsSofema Aviation Academy has scheduled an in-person EASA Ground Handling Compliance and Safety Seminar and Workshop for March 9–10, 2027, at the Metropolitan Hotel in Sofia, Bulgaria.The two-day event is organized for Ground Handling Service Providers (GHSPs), aerodrome operators, and air carriers preparing for the European aviation sector's transition from voluntary ground handling guidelines to legally binding European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) regulations. Under the incoming regulatory framework, organizations will be subject to mandatory accountability rules and Competent Authority oversight, requiring updates to internal operating models prior to enforcement.According to the event outline, sessions will examine four operational areas affected by the regulatory changes:Declaration of Compliance (DoC): Establishing formal regulatory accountability and documentation required for legal readiness.Safety Management Systems (SMS): Structuring data-driven safety management frameworks suited to airport ramp operations.Personnel Competency: Aligning staff training, qualification, and evaluation procedures with regulatory mandates.Equipment and Ramp Safety: Implementing verified Ground Support Equipment (GSE) maintenance standards and enforcing Equipment Restraint Area (ERA) boundary rules.The seminar agenda combines regulatory briefings with a practical workshop across two days:Day 1 (March 9, 2027) – Regulatory Framework: Sessions will examine structural updates to the Basic Regulation affecting GHSPs, legal obligations governing the Declaration of Compliance, and methods for scaling an SMS to meet EASA standards.Day 2 (March 10, 2027) – Implementation and Gap Analysis: Working sessions will cover GSE maintenance compliance, ramp Just Culture reporting principles, and preparation for continuous authority oversight. Delegates will also take part in a structured Gap Analysis Workshop to evaluate existing internal procedures against the EASA requirements.Presentations and working sessions will be led by four aviation industry specialists:- Dr. Florin Necula, Accountable Manager at RAS Technic (Keynote Speaker)- Steve Bentley, CEO at Sofema Aviation (Keynote Speaker)- Dejan Dencic, Compliance and Safety Manager- Tihomir Dzingov, Aviation Regulatory Trainer and FAA DispatcherIn addition to the main conference schedule, an on-site podcast studio will operate during networking breaks and lunch periods. The studio will record discussions and interviews with speakers and aviation specialists regarding operational challenges, technology integration, and procedural standards across European ground handling.The seminar will take place on Tuesday, March 9, and Wednesday, March 10, 2027, at the Metropolitan Hotel in Sofia. Individual registration is set at €99 plus applicable VAT, which includes two-day session access, lunches, and networking periods. Group registration for three delegates from the same organization is priced at €198 plus applicable VAT. Accommodation at the Metropolitan Hotel is available to attendees at a rate of €99 per night, inclusive of 9 percent VAT and city tax.About Sofema Aviation (SA):Sofema Aviation (SA) is founded in 2008 and headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, is an ISO 9001:2015-certified aviation regulatory training and consultancy organization. Through its classroom, webinar, and online learning platforms, the organization provides regulatory compliance courses covering EASA, FAA, and international aviation standards for airlines, maintenance organizations, and ground operations personnel.

Steve Bentley

Sofema Aviation Services

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

EASA Ground Handling Compliance Seminar Scheduled for March 2027 in Sofia News Provided By Sofema Aviation Services November 13, 2026, 08:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.