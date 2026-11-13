PM Modi And DK Shivakumar Launch New Bengaluru Metro Pink Line Path

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Namma Metro Pink Line in Bengaluru on Friday. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar. As the two leaders entered the Metro station they were seeing purchasing the tickets and interacting with each other. Later the PM and the Karnataka CM jointly waved the Green flag to formally get the Metro started.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the state government remains committed to expanding Bengaluru's public transport infrastructure, strengthening metro connectivity and creating a more efficient, sustainable and commuter-friendly city. "A New Pink Path to a Better Connected Bengaluru Glad to flag off the elevated stretch of Namma Metro's Pink Line, along with Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Hon'ble Governor Dr. Sudha Yadav. Hon'ble Minister for Greater Bengaluru Development Shri Krishna Byre Gowda and Hon'ble Member of Parliament Shri Tejasvi Surya were also present on the occasion," he said

"Joined the Hon'ble Prime Minister and other dignitaries for a metro ride from SG Palya to IIMB Metro Station. Our government remains committed to expanding Bengaluru's public transport infrastructure, strengthening metro connectivity and creating a more efficient, sustainable and commuter-friendly city. We will continue to invest in infrastructure that improves everyday mobility and enhances the quality of life of Bengalureans," DK Shivakumar added.

The elevated section of Namma Metro's Pink Line will push city's operational metro network beyond the 100-km mark for the first time. The new corridor connecting Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere covers six stations - Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIMB (Bilekahalli-IIMB), JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital, Tavarekere. The final Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) inspection, the last formal step before passenger services begin, was completed on October 8, 2026; CMRS safety clearance followed, announced on October 28, 2026. The underground section is targeted for 2027.

BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka In-charge Harish Dwivedi stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains consistently committed to the holistic development of the entire country, describing it as good fortune for the nation. "It is our good fortune that our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, remains consistently committed to the holistic development of the entire nation... It is for this reason that a 7-kilometre stretch of the Metro is being inaugurated today. With the completion of this 7-kilometre section, the total length of the Metro network in Bengaluru will reach 100 kilometres. Furthermore, several other projects are being inaugurated or having their foundation stones laid by the Prime Minister... The Central Government remains committed to providing every possible initiative to foster the continued development of Karnataka," Dwivedi told reporters.