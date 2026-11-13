From Washing Dishes At Denny's To Nvidia's AI Empire: Jensen Huang's $145 Billion Rise And Dramatic Fall

From Washing Dishes At Denny's To Building Nvidia

Jensen Huang's journey from washing dishes at a roadside diner to becoming one of the most powerful figures in the global technology industry is a remarkable Silicon Valley success story. The Nvidia co-founder transformed a small semiconductor startup into an artificial intelligence powerhouse, built a multibillion-dollar personal fortune and became the public face of the AI revolution.

Born in Taiwan in 1963, Huang spent part of his childhood in Thailand before moving to the United States at the age of 10. His early years in America were not easy. He attended a boarding school in Kentucky before moving to Oregon, where he completed his education. As a teenager, he worked at Denny's, waiting tables and washing dishes. Reflecting on the experience in 2023, Huang said: "It teaches you humility, it teaches you hard work, it teaches you hospitality."

Huang graduated in electrical engineering from Oregon State University in 1984 and later earned a master's degree from Stanford University in 1992. Before launching his own venture, he worked at semiconductor companies AMD and LSI Logic, gaining valuable industry experience.

In 1993, Huang joined hands with fellow engineers Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem to establish Nvidia. Interestingly, the idea for the company emerged during a meeting at a Denny's restaurant. The company initially concentrated on graphics processing chips for personal computers and video games. Its GeForce 256, launched in 1999, became widely recognised as the world's first GPU.

Nvidia's Rise And Huang's Billion-Dollar Success

However, Nvidia's biggest breakthrough came when researchers discovered that GPUs could perform the complex calculations required for artificial intelligence. Its technology subsequently became central to major AI developments, including AlexNet in 2012 and later generative AI systems such as ChatGPT.

Under Huang's leadership, Nvidia's valuation reached $1 trillion in 2023 and climbed to $5 trillion in October 2025, making it the first company to achieve that milestone. His 3.6 per cent stake in the company made him one of the world's richest individuals, with Bloomberg estimating his fortune at around $145 billion.

Known for his trademark black leather jacket, Huang also developed a reputation for his demanding leadership style, technical knowledge and ability to connect with investors and world leaders. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg famously described him as "Taylor Swift, but for tech."

Alleged Affairs And Controversy End 33-Year Leadership

However, his personal life eventually overshadowed his professional achievements. Reports emerged of alleged relationships involving Alice Huang, a businesswoman suspected by US intelligence officials of having links to Chinese intelligence, and Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell. Reuters subsequently reported another alleged relationship with a second employee.

Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a November 8 message to employees and apologised to his family and colleagues. The allegations prompted an internal investigation and intensified scrutiny of Nvidia's leadership.

On November 12, Huang resigned as CEO and left the company's board. CFO Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO as Nvidia began searching for a permanent successor, bringing an unexpected end to the remarkable rise and controversial fall of one of technology's most influential leaders.