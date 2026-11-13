Versitron Introduces SF71060 10-Port Unmanaged Industrial Ethernet Switch
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Newark, Delaware – Versitron highlights its SF71060 10-Port Unmanaged Industrial Switch, designed to support Ethernet connectivity across industrial networking environments. Featuring eight RJ45 Ethernet ports and two SFP fiber ports, the switch provides copper and fiber connectivity options for applications requiring communication between industrial devices and network infrastructure.
Industrial facilities depend on reliable network connections to support communication between automation equipment, monitoring systems, controllers, and other connected devices. As industrial networks expand, selecting suitable switching equipment becomes important for maintaining connectivity across different operational areas. The SF71060 provides a combination of Ethernet and fiber interfaces that can be considered for industrial installations requiring flexible network connections.
Organizations looking for an Industrial automation Ethernet switch supplier need to evaluate equipment based on port configuration, connectivity requirements, and compatibility with their existing infrastructure. The SF71060 offers eight RJ45 Ethernet ports for copper-based device connections and two SFP fiber ports for compatible optical uplinks. Its unmanaged configuration provides straightforward Ethernet switching for installations that do not require advanced switch management features.
Fiber connectivity is particularly relevant in industrial environments where network communication must extend between equipment areas or facilities. An Industrial fiber optic switch for SCADA networks can help connect compatible network devices through optical infrastructure, supporting communication between distributed monitoring and control systems. The SF71060's SFP interfaces provide options for integrating compatible fiber optic connections into industrial network architectures, subject to the selected transceiver and fiber specifications.
Manufacturing facilities also require network infrastructure that can connect automation equipment, industrial computers, and monitoring devices. An Ethernet switch for manufacturing networks can provide the necessary connectivity between compatible Ethernet-enabled equipment. With its eight RJ45 ports and two SFP fiber ports, the SF71060 offers a practical port configuration for manufacturing installations that require both copper Ethernet connections and fiber uplinks.
Utility infrastructure presents additional networking requirements, particularly where communication extends across substations, monitoring locations, and distributed operational facilities. An Industrial SFP switch for utility networks can support the integration of compatible fiber connections into these environments. The SF71060 allows network planners to incorporate SFP-based connectivity alongside standard RJ45 Ethernet ports when designing suitable utility network installations.
Similarly, a Fiber uplink switch for industrial control systems can help connect local Ethernet devices with broader fiber-based network infrastructure. Fiber uplinks provide an option for extending network communication beyond individual equipment areas, depending on the optical modules, cable type, and transmission requirements. The SF71060's two SFP ports offer flexibility for industrial system integrators planning copper-to-fiber network connectivity.
Through its industrial networking product portfolio, Versitron provides Ethernet switches and fiber optic connectivity solutions for various infrastructure requirements. The SF71060 combines eight RJ45 Ethernet ports with two SFP fiber ports in an unmanaged industrial switch configuration, giving network professionals an option to consider for manufacturing, automation, utility, and industrial control applications.
About Versitron
Versitron Inc. is a provider of fiber optic networking and communication solutions, supporting connectivity requirements across industrial, commercial, government, and specialized networking environments. The company's product portfolio includes fiber optic media converters, Ethernet switches, SFP modules, and other networking products designed for various infrastructure applications.
Industrial facilities depend on reliable network connections to support communication between automation equipment, monitoring systems, controllers, and other connected devices. As industrial networks expand, selecting suitable switching equipment becomes important for maintaining connectivity across different operational areas. The SF71060 provides a combination of Ethernet and fiber interfaces that can be considered for industrial installations requiring flexible network connections.
Organizations looking for an Industrial automation Ethernet switch supplier need to evaluate equipment based on port configuration, connectivity requirements, and compatibility with their existing infrastructure. The SF71060 offers eight RJ45 Ethernet ports for copper-based device connections and two SFP fiber ports for compatible optical uplinks. Its unmanaged configuration provides straightforward Ethernet switching for installations that do not require advanced switch management features.
Fiber connectivity is particularly relevant in industrial environments where network communication must extend between equipment areas or facilities. An Industrial fiber optic switch for SCADA networks can help connect compatible network devices through optical infrastructure, supporting communication between distributed monitoring and control systems. The SF71060's SFP interfaces provide options for integrating compatible fiber optic connections into industrial network architectures, subject to the selected transceiver and fiber specifications.
Manufacturing facilities also require network infrastructure that can connect automation equipment, industrial computers, and monitoring devices. An Ethernet switch for manufacturing networks can provide the necessary connectivity between compatible Ethernet-enabled equipment. With its eight RJ45 ports and two SFP fiber ports, the SF71060 offers a practical port configuration for manufacturing installations that require both copper Ethernet connections and fiber uplinks.
Utility infrastructure presents additional networking requirements, particularly where communication extends across substations, monitoring locations, and distributed operational facilities. An Industrial SFP switch for utility networks can support the integration of compatible fiber connections into these environments. The SF71060 allows network planners to incorporate SFP-based connectivity alongside standard RJ45 Ethernet ports when designing suitable utility network installations.
Similarly, a Fiber uplink switch for industrial control systems can help connect local Ethernet devices with broader fiber-based network infrastructure. Fiber uplinks provide an option for extending network communication beyond individual equipment areas, depending on the optical modules, cable type, and transmission requirements. The SF71060's two SFP ports offer flexibility for industrial system integrators planning copper-to-fiber network connectivity.
Through its industrial networking product portfolio, Versitron provides Ethernet switches and fiber optic connectivity solutions for various infrastructure requirements. The SF71060 combines eight RJ45 Ethernet ports with two SFP fiber ports in an unmanaged industrial switch configuration, giving network professionals an option to consider for manufacturing, automation, utility, and industrial control applications.
About Versitron
Versitron Inc. is a provider of fiber optic networking and communication solutions, supporting connectivity requirements across industrial, commercial, government, and specialized networking environments. The company's product portfolio includes fiber optic media converters, Ethernet switches, SFP modules, and other networking products designed for various infrastructure applications.
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