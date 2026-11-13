The Millennium Group Of Schools Partners With Humain AI Literacy Mission (HAILM) To Bring Responsible AI Education Across Eight Cities
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 13 November 2026, New Delhi/ Noida: As Artificial Intelligence becomes an increasingly significant part of the world children are growing up in, The Millennium Group of Schools has taken another thoughtful step towards helping students understand this emerging technology in a safe, responsible and age-appropriate manner. The Group has partnered with the Humain AI Literacy Mission (HAILM) to build AI literacy among approximately 8,000 students and 500 educators across its school network, while strengthening educators' ability to navigate its evolving role in education.
The collaboration spans The Millennium Schools in Noida, Lucknow, Amritsar, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Indore, Patiala and Bathinda. HAILM's structured learning pathways for Grades 3–12 introduce AI concepts at an age-appropriate level, with an emphasis on understanding, critical thinking, ethics and responsible use. The programme's foundational learning pathways are aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, supporting the integration of relevant, age-appropriate technology education into school learning.
The student programme focuses on helping learners understand what AI is, how it works and where its capabilities and limitations lie. Depending on their age and grade level, students explore topics such as AI in everyday life, digital safety, fact-checking, misinformation, bias, responsible use and the ethical considerations surrounding emerging technologies. The emphasis is on developing critical thinking and informed judgement, ensuring that students question and evaluate information rather than accept AI-generated outputs at face value.
Speaking on the significance of the partnership, Dr. Priyanka Jain, Director, Academic Excellence and New Initiatives, The Millennium Group of Schools, said, "At The Millennium Group of Schools, we have always believed that education must respond to the changing needs of children and the world they are growing up in. Our approach to Artificial Intelligence is not about encouraging greater technology use, but about helping children understand it thoughtfully and responsibly. At the right age and in the right context, AI literacy can help students develop greater awareness, critical thinking and sound judgement about a technology that will increasingly shape their world. Equally important is empowering our educators to guide this learning with confidence and care."
For educators, the programme builds foundational understanding of AI and its potential applications in education, including lesson planning, assessment and classroom engagement. It also addresses AI ethics, data privacy, academic integrity and responsible use, empowering teachers to make informed decisions about when and how the technology can meaningfully support learning. The courses follow a self-paced format, allowing students and educators to progress through the learning modules alongside their regular academic and professional commitments.
Commenting on the partnership, Manit Jain, Chief Visionary, Humain AI Literacy Mission (HAILM), said, "AI literacy is quickly becoming as fundamental as reading, writing and numeracy, and the schools that act early will shape how an entire generation relates to this technology. What stands out about The Millennium Group of Schools is the clarity of their intent: they did not ask how to bring more AI into classrooms, but how to help children understand it well enough to use it wisely. That is exactly what HAILM was built for. By bringing 8,000 students and 500 educators across eight cities onto a common learning pathway, this partnership shows that responsible AI education can be delivered at scale without losing its depth. We are particularly excited about the educator programme, because confident, well-informed teachers are the strongest safeguard any school can have as AI becomes part of everyday learning."
The collaboration brings together students and educators across multiple cities under a common purpose: to ensure that children are not simply exposed to new technology, but are equipped with the understanding and judgement to navigate it wisely. It also reflects the group's larger commitment to bringing meaningful developments in education into its schools while keeping the child, the teacher and the purpose of learning at the centre.
The initiative reinforces The Millennium Group of Schools' belief that being progressive in education is not about following every new development, but about recognising what matters, understanding its implications and bringing it into education thoughtfully and responsibly.
About The Millennium Group of Schools
The Millennium Group of Schools is a prominent chain of K-12 schools across India that follows the CBSE curriculum. Known for its holistic, child-centric approach, the institution follows the award-winning, research-backed Millennium Learning SystemTM (MLSTM), developed through 10+ years of action research, to create personalised, experiential learning experiences that nurture curiosity, creativity, conceptual understanding and real-world application, while integrating global learning theories with the Indian education and value system.
The collaboration spans The Millennium Schools in Noida, Lucknow, Amritsar, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Indore, Patiala and Bathinda. HAILM's structured learning pathways for Grades 3–12 introduce AI concepts at an age-appropriate level, with an emphasis on understanding, critical thinking, ethics and responsible use. The programme's foundational learning pathways are aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, supporting the integration of relevant, age-appropriate technology education into school learning.
The student programme focuses on helping learners understand what AI is, how it works and where its capabilities and limitations lie. Depending on their age and grade level, students explore topics such as AI in everyday life, digital safety, fact-checking, misinformation, bias, responsible use and the ethical considerations surrounding emerging technologies. The emphasis is on developing critical thinking and informed judgement, ensuring that students question and evaluate information rather than accept AI-generated outputs at face value.
Speaking on the significance of the partnership, Dr. Priyanka Jain, Director, Academic Excellence and New Initiatives, The Millennium Group of Schools, said, "At The Millennium Group of Schools, we have always believed that education must respond to the changing needs of children and the world they are growing up in. Our approach to Artificial Intelligence is not about encouraging greater technology use, but about helping children understand it thoughtfully and responsibly. At the right age and in the right context, AI literacy can help students develop greater awareness, critical thinking and sound judgement about a technology that will increasingly shape their world. Equally important is empowering our educators to guide this learning with confidence and care."
For educators, the programme builds foundational understanding of AI and its potential applications in education, including lesson planning, assessment and classroom engagement. It also addresses AI ethics, data privacy, academic integrity and responsible use, empowering teachers to make informed decisions about when and how the technology can meaningfully support learning. The courses follow a self-paced format, allowing students and educators to progress through the learning modules alongside their regular academic and professional commitments.
Commenting on the partnership, Manit Jain, Chief Visionary, Humain AI Literacy Mission (HAILM), said, "AI literacy is quickly becoming as fundamental as reading, writing and numeracy, and the schools that act early will shape how an entire generation relates to this technology. What stands out about The Millennium Group of Schools is the clarity of their intent: they did not ask how to bring more AI into classrooms, but how to help children understand it well enough to use it wisely. That is exactly what HAILM was built for. By bringing 8,000 students and 500 educators across eight cities onto a common learning pathway, this partnership shows that responsible AI education can be delivered at scale without losing its depth. We are particularly excited about the educator programme, because confident, well-informed teachers are the strongest safeguard any school can have as AI becomes part of everyday learning."
The collaboration brings together students and educators across multiple cities under a common purpose: to ensure that children are not simply exposed to new technology, but are equipped with the understanding and judgement to navigate it wisely. It also reflects the group's larger commitment to bringing meaningful developments in education into its schools while keeping the child, the teacher and the purpose of learning at the centre.
The initiative reinforces The Millennium Group of Schools' belief that being progressive in education is not about following every new development, but about recognising what matters, understanding its implications and bringing it into education thoughtfully and responsibly.
About The Millennium Group of Schools
The Millennium Group of Schools is a prominent chain of K-12 schools across India that follows the CBSE curriculum. Known for its holistic, child-centric approach, the institution follows the award-winning, research-backed Millennium Learning SystemTM (MLSTM), developed through 10+ years of action research, to create personalised, experiential learning experiences that nurture curiosity, creativity, conceptual understanding and real-world application, while integrating global learning theories with the Indian education and value system.
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