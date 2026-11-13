War Update: 175 Clashes On Front Lines Over Past Day, Most Attacks Recorded On Kostiantynivka Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Telegram.

The enemy launched one missile strike and 67 airstrikes, dropping 232 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces deployed 6,842 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,227 attacks on settlements and Ukrainian troop positions.

Artillery strikes hit the settlements of Ulanove, Mala Korchakivka, Fotovyzh, Luzhky, Vilna Sloboda, Myropillia, Pysarivka, Bilokopytove and Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy region. Airstrikes also targeted areas near Khrapivshchyna, Luzhky, Ivolzhanske, Vakalivshchyna and Pysarivka.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft, missile forces and artillery struck one area where Russian personnel were concentrated and two command posts for enemy unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to the General Staff, Russian forces conducted no offensive operations in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector over the past day.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack toward Krasnpiarske.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders halted Russian advances and repelled four attacks near Nadiia, Novoserhiivka and Kreminna.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces launched two attacks near Yampil.

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In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack near Izhevka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 13 attacks were recorded. Russian forces launched assaults near Kostiantynivka, Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Rozkishne, Mykolaipillia and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 11 attacks. Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions near Serhiivka and Molodetske and launched assaults toward Dobropillia, Vilne and Novohryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks near Ternuvate, Dolynka and Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv and Dnipro River sectors, Russian forces conducted no offensive operations over the past day.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained largely unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

Photo: Ukrainian Armed Forces