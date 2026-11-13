Death Toll From Russian Attack On Odesa Rises To Two, Five Injured
He said a private residential house had been damaged. Information on other consequences of the attack was still being clarified.
"Unfortunately, it has become known that one person was killed in the enemy attack in another district of the city," Lysak later reported.
He added that other people had also been injured and several cars had been damaged.
Emergency services are working at the scene, and efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are underway.
Shortly afterward, Odesa Region Governor Oleh Kiper reported that the death toll from the Russian strike on Odesa had risen to two, while five people had been hospitalized.Read also: Russian strikes hit energy infrastructure in southern Odesa region
Earlie reports said that three people were killed in Odesa on November 13 in a Russian attack on an infrastructure facility.
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