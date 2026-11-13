MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Telegram channel Astra, Ukrinform reports.

According to the report, local residents reported numerous explosions and the activity of mobile fire groups overnight.

An OSINT analyst with the outlet confirmed that photographs sent by local residents showed a fire at the Volgograd refinery. The images showed several separate fires.

Earlier, Volgograd Region Governor Andrei Bocharov confirmed the drone attack and reported localized fires at an industrial facility in the city's southern industrial zone, without naming it.

The Volgograd oil refinery (LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka LLC) is one of Russia's largest oil refineries.

The facility has been operating since 1957 and has a processing capacity of about 14.8 million tonnes of oil per year. It produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, fuel oil, petroleum coke, bitumen and base oils. Its products are supplied to Russia's southern regions.

This is not the first attack on industrial facilities in Volgograd. On October 2, Astra reported fires near the Volgograd refinery and the Kaustik chemical plant, which are located close to each other. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later confirmed strikes on oil facilities in the Samara and Volgograd regions.

Ukrainian forces strike five of Russia's largest oil refineries since Oct 30

Russia's air defenses shot down 1,198 drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said. According to the ministry, the drones were intercepted over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Vladimir, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Saratov, Smolensk, Tver and Tula regions, the Moscow region, occupied Crimea and the Black Sea.

Photo: Astra