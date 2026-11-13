Russian Overnight Attack Partially Destroys Second Floor Of Kyiv Hospital, Injures Three Patients
"A fire broke out in the building, and the second floor was partially destroyed. Three patients at the medical facility were injured and received medical assistance at the scene," the ministry said.
No medical staff were injured.Read also: Death toll from Russian attack on Odesa rises to two, five injured
Patients who had been staying in the damaged wards were transferred to other wards in the hospital.
As Ukrinform reported, a medical facility building caught fire in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district after debris from an enemy drone fell on it. Initial reports said one person had been injured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment