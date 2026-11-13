MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"A fire broke out in the building, and the second floor was partially destroyed. Three patients at the medical facility were injured and received medical assistance at the scene," the ministry said.

No medical staff were injured.

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Patients who had been staying in the damaged wards were transferred to other wards in the hospital.

As Ukrinform reported, a medical facility building caught fire in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district after debris from an enemy drone fell on it. Initial reports said one person had been injured.