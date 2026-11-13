MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The United States Department of Justice announced Thursday that it will seize $1.2 billion in cryptocurrency stolen from Binance, as part of efforts to disrupt North Korean government schemes to finance the regime through large-scale crypto theft.

"North Korean cyber actors have used the FaceStealer scheme to aggressively target individuals in the cryptocurrency and Web3 sectors through deceptive social engineering tactics, resulting in the theft of more than $400 million in the last 18 months," FBI Cyber Branch Operations Director Brett Leatherman said.

North Korean hackers are said to have also used artificial intelligence to create "deepfake videos of well-known and influential individuals, often in the cryptocurrency and web3 industries," to make the FaceStealer scheme more effective.