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Croatia is interested in importing natural gas from Azerbaijan, building on existing energy ties that already include substantial supplies of Azerbaijani crude oil, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković told journalists.

Speaking about his country's energy infrastructure and diversification efforts, Plenković highlighted the development and expansion of Croatia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, which has strengthened its capacity to receive gas from international markets.

“During my government's first term, we made the decision to build a liquefied natural gas terminal and successfully implemented the project. At the beginning of our second term, the terminal was opened and commissioned. At the beginning of our third term, it was modernised, with its capacity increased to 6.1 billion cubic metres per year,” the prime minister said.

Plenković identified Azerbaijan as one of the countries from which Croatia is particularly interested in importing fossil fuels, pointing to the existing flow of Azerbaijani oil into the Croatian market.

“Large volumes of Azerbaijani oil are coming to Croatia. We are also hopeful about gas supplies,” he stated.

His remarks indicate Zagreb's interest in broadening its energy relationship with Baku beyond crude oil, although no specific agreement, supply volume or timetable for Azerbaijani gas deliveries was announced.

Croatia's expanded LNG infrastructure forms part of its wider efforts to strengthen energy security and diversify supply sources. The potential addition of Azerbaijani gas would further broaden the country's energy import options.

Croatian PM welcomes progress in Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process

Plenković also commented on the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, expressing optimism about the direction of relations between the two South Caucasus countries.

“As far as I understand, the situation is currently developing quite positively and constructively. I have formed this impression from following the issue, my visits, and my meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,” he said.

“I think that today this process is more characterised by good-neighbourly relations than it has been for many years.”