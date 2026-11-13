MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan is well positioned to become an important trade and logistics hub in Central Asia, leveraging its geographic location and closer economic ties with neighboring countries to expand regional trade and attract investment, Koba Gvenetadze, IMF Resident Representative in Uzbekistan, said.

He made the remarks at the IMF media roundtable on the November 2026 Regional Economic Outlook for the Caucasus and Central Asia on Friday.

According to him, Uzbekistan is located in the heart of Central Asia and borders every country in the region, giving it a strong position to benefit from deeper regional integration and closer trade links between Asia and Europe.

"Uzbekistan is well placed to benefit from deeper regional integration and to become an important trade and logistics hub connecting Asia and Europe," Gvenetadze noted.

He stressed that Uzbekistan's economic growth and deeper economic ties with neighboring countries could generate positive spillovers across Central Asia by expanding regional trade, investment and market opportunities.

As an example, he cited the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, which is currently under construction. According to him, the project demonstrates how improved regional connectivity can open up new trade routes and strengthen Central Asia's links with major global markets.

"It's not just about transit. Improved connectivity can lower trade costs, attract investment and expand markets for all countries that are integrating and seeking closer links," the IMF representative said.