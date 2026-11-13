MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANGEL served as the Official Water Partner of the 2026 San Francisco Coffee Festival, held on November 7–8 in San Francisco, California. Through this partnership, ANGEL brought its professional coffee water solutions to one of the region's key specialty coffee gatherings, demonstrating its water purification and TDS control technologies to coffee roasters, baristas, industry professionals, and coffee enthusiasts.

Officially recognized by Craft Hospitality as the festival's sole water partner, ANGEL provided customized brewing water tailored to specialty coffee applications. This partnership marked an important opportunity for the brand to demonstrate its technical capabilities under real-world commercial conditions and build connections within North America's specialty coffee community.









As part of its festival presence, ANGEL established an interactive water tasting station at its booth, where visitors could experience a coffee tasting challenge to identify the distinct flavor differences between coffee brewed with 40 ppm versus 90 ppm water. Through these hands-on tastings and TDS demonstrations, the team introduced how precise Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) control can significantly enhance extraction and shape flavor profiles for different specialty coffee requirements.









Beyond the exhibition booth, ANGEL extended its support directly to the festival's participating roasters, delivering customized brewing water to more than 90 roasters and exhibitors. By bringing its water solutions directly into the working environments of coffee professionals, ANGEL created meaningful opportunities for product interaction and demonstrated the practical value of customized brewing water across different coffee operations.

At the heart of this support was ANGEL's custom water solution, developed to meet the specialized requirements of specialty coffee brewing. ANGEL also featured the R8-H, a commercial Reverse Osmosis (RO) water purifier equipped with a TDS controller and designed for café applications. Installed as a live backup system in the festival kitchen, the R8-H demonstrated its practical value in a demanding commercial environment. ANGEL further arranged exclusive backstage engineering tours for roasters and visitors, offering an inside look at the system and its role in supporting reliable, customized water supply for coffee operations.

The two-day festival provided ANGEL with valuable exposure to more than 12,000 target coffee consumers and industry visitors. Through its official partnership, on-site tasting experiences, direct service to participating roasters, and technical engagement with industry professionals, ANGEL strengthened its visibility and credibility within the North American specialty coffee community.

ANGEL's participation in the San Francisco Coffee Festival represents another meaningful step in its global brand expansion and its commitment to the commercial water purification market. By working closely with specialty coffee events and industry partners, ANGEL continues to demonstrate that water is more than an essential ingredient in coffee preparation-it is a key factor in achieving consistent extraction and bringing out the best in every cup.

Moving forward, ANGEL will continue to leverage its water purification technologies and customized water solutions to support coffee professionals worldwide, contributing to better brewing experiences and the continued development of the global specialty coffee industry.

About ANGEL

Founded in 1987, ANGEL is committed to becoming a global leader in water purification and drinking water solutions through continuous innovation. With nearly four decades of expertise in water treatment technologies, the company provides residential and commercial water purification solutions to customers worldwide.

ANGEL holds more than 10 internationally recognized certifications, including NSF, UL, TÜV, SGS, CSA, and HALAL, demonstrating its commitment to product quality, safety, and environmental responsibility.

Terry Cai

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