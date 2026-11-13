MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), a leader in China's adult online education market and China's adult personal interest learning market, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") at Building 6, Chaolai Science Park, No. 36 Chuangyuan Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China on December 18, 2026 at 3:00 pm (Beijing time), and also virtually via telephone at + (10) 5808 - 4288. No proposal will be submitted to shareholders for approval and no resolutions will be considered, voted upon, passed or adopted at the AGM. Instead, the AGM will serve as an open forum for shareholders and holders of the American depositary shares ("ADSs") to discuss Company affairs with management.

The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on November 25, 2026 (Eastern Time) as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of, and to attend, the AGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Holders of record of the Company's Class A, Class B or Class C ordinary shares, par value US$0.00005 per share, at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend the AGM and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person. Holders of the ADSs are welcome to attend the AGM in person.

Shareholders and ADS holders may obtain a copy of the Company's 2025 annual report on Form 20-F, free of charge, from the Company's website at or by sending an email to....

About Sunlands

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group, is a leader in China's adult online education market and China's adult personal interest learning market. With a one to many, live streaming platform, Sunlands offers online professional courses and educational content, including various interest courses, aimed at preparing students for professional certification exams, enhancing their professional skills, and catering to their personal interests, as well as various degree- or diploma-oriented post-secondary courses. Students can access its services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company's online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company's proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.

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SOURCE: Sunlands Technology Group