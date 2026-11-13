MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New workflow connects world building, character blocking, camera movement, and AI video generation through animated 3D previsualization.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloomway AI, an AI visual storytelling platform, today announced its new 3D Director Studio, enabling creators to build three-dimensional environments, describe character actions, and direct camera movements using natural language. The studio turns these instructions into animated 3D previsualizations that can serve as references for generating finished footage.

The workflow gives creators a way to see and refine their shots before generating the final images, bringing spatial planning and camera direction into the AI filmmaking process.







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Build a World with a Sentence

“A rainy night in an Edo-era town, with a castle tower in the distance.”

In Bloomway 3D Director Studio, a description like this becomes the starting point for a three-dimensional setting. Creators can begin with a preset world or describe their own environment, then use natural language to adjust streets, buildings, landmarks, and atmosphere.

These environments use simplified geometry to establish the space in which a story unfolds. Creators can explore the setting, consider where characters should appear, and plan how the camera will move through the scene.







Direct Characters and Cameras with Words

Once a world is established, creators can describe the action and camera movement:

“She steps outside. The camera slowly pulls back.”

The studio translates these directions into character movement and camera motion within an animated 3D previs. Simple stand-in figures and basic architectural forms help creators focus on composition, positioning, movement, and timing.

The interface also allows users to inspect camera positions and paths, and refine settings such as focal length, shot size, and camera angle.







Preview the Shot Then Generate

At the center of 3D Director Studio is a straightforward workflow: establish the world, block the scene, preview the movement, and use that previs to guide AI video generation.

The animated previs provides a visual reference for the intended shot, helping the generated footage more closely follow the creator's planned composition, character blocking, and camera movement.

Bloomway's demonstration follows a rainy Japanese street scene from basic 3D geometry to cinematic footage. Simple stand-in characters establish positions and movement, while the final images introduce detailed environments, natural lighting, and character appearances.

The demonstration also pairs sequences of previs frames with generated footage, showing how a planned camera move can inform the visual progression of a finished shot.







A Shared Visual Plan for Creators and Teams

For independent filmmakers, advertising creators, short-form drama teams, and educators, the studio offers a way to make shot ideas visible before final generation.

Individual creators can test a camera move or revise character placement. Teams can use animated previs to discuss staging, framing, and pacing around a shared visual reference. Educators can demonstrate how camera position and movement affect the way a scene is experienced.

By combining natural language instructions with an interactive 3D environment, Bloomway aims to make previsualization more accessible and give creators greater control over how their ideas become moving images.

About Bloomway AI

Bloomway AI is an AI visual storytelling platform based in Johns Creek, Georgia. The platform connects story development, visual creation, and filmmaking workflows to help individuals and teams turn ideas into screen content.

Learn more about Bloomway 3D Director Studio at

CONTACT: Lin K,...