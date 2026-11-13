Sunnigoo Electric Bike M2PLUS

Sunnigoo Black Friday offers up to €195 off the M2PLUS, B5 and G7 (ABE) electric bikes, plus extra savings with platform discount codes.

FRANCE, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Special promotional discounts on the M2PLUS, B5 and G7 (ABE) bring savings to customers seeking practical, comfortable and reliable electric mobility solutions.

With Black Friday approaching, electric bike brand Sunnigoo has announced a special promotional campaign featuring discounts on three of its selected models: the Sunnigoo M2PLUS, SUNNIGOO B5 and SUNNIGOO G7 (ABE). As part of the limited-time promotion, customers can save €195, €145 and €50 on the respective models, with additional savings available through platform discount codes.

The campaign aims to make electric mobility more accessible by offering reduced prices on models designed for different everyday transportation needs, from urban commuting and shopping trips to longer journeys and road use in Germany.

The Sunnigoo M2PLUS is designed for riders who prioritize smooth assistance and dependable everyday performance. Its torque sensor adjusts motor assistance according to the rider's pedaling effort, helping deliver a more natural riding experience, particularly in stop-and-go traffic. The bike features a 36V 16.5Ah battery, offering approximately 27% more capacity than the M1/M2 battery pack.

Additional equipment includes a Shimano 7-speed drivetrain, disc brakes and 27.5-inch puncture-resistant tires.

Its 250W rated motor and EN 15194 compliance place it within the standard electric bike classification, with a maximum assisted speed of 25 km/h.

For customers looking for greater carrying capacity and comfort, the SUNNIGOO B5 combines practical utility with an emphasis on everyday convenience. It comes equipped with a front basket, an aluminum rear rack rated for 15 kg and full-length mudguards. Its removable 48V 12.5Ah (600Wh) battery provides an estimated range of 50–80 km per charge and can be conveniently charged indoors.

Fat tires and a suspension fork help absorb road imperfections, while hydraulic disc brakes provide reliable stopping performance, including when carrying heavier loads. A Shimano 7-speed drivetrain and EN 15194 compliance further support its positioning as an everyday electric bike.

Meanwhile, the SUNNIGOO G7 (ABE) is aimed at riders seeking a more powerful electric mobility option, particularly in the German market. Its ABE/KBA certification allows it to be used on public roads in Germany with the required insurance plate. The model features a 48V 15Ah (720Wh) battery, offering a claimed range of up to 60 km, and a 500W brushless motor capable of maintaining approximately 22 km/h on flat terrain while providing climbing assistance. Its 10-inch tubeless tires and coil suspension are designed to improve comfort on cobblestones, tram tracks and uneven cycle paths. Dual disc brakes provide controlled stopping, while its 27.5 kg frame has a maximum load capacity of 120 kg.

In addition to the individual product discounts, Sunnigoo is highlighting platform discount codes as another way for customers to unlock special Black Friday offers. The combined promotional opportunities give shoppers the chance to compare different electric bike configurations while benefiting from seasonal savings.

With discounts of up to €195 across the three featured models, Sunnigoo's Black Friday campaign places the spotlight on practical features, battery capacity, riding comfort and everyday versatility.

Interested customers can explore the available offers and check applicable platform discount codes before purchasing, as promotional conditions and availability may vary.

AIFANG CHEN

HK ZEROTRACK INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

+86 132 1671 2712

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Sunnigoo Launches Black Friday Campaign, Offering Up to €195 Off Selected Electric Bikes News Provided By HK ZEROTRACK INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY LIMITED November 13, 2026, 08:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Automotive Industry



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