JCHI Company is expanding its MaxMade brand into the US market through Amazon, with plans to grow its online and offline distribution channels.

SOUTH KOREA, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MaxMade, the consumer brand of JCHI Company Co., Ltd., a Korean food and healthcare company, announced that it is stepping up its expansion into the global market through Amazon US, the largest e-commerce platform in the United States. The US market entry is expected to serve as an important foundation for expanding MaxMade's overseas business and strengthening its competitiveness as a global brand.Through its entry into the US market, the brand plans to introduce itself and its products to global consumers and expand its presence in global markets.Five Products at LaunchMaxMade is pursuing its Amazon US launch centered on five products. Going forward, the brand plans to continue strengthening its connection with global consumers by expanding its online distribution network and securing offline retail channels.Expanding Into Global Markets Through AmazonJCHI Company is expanding its overseas distribution base through Amazon, the global e-commerce platform, so that US consumers can access MaxMade products more easily.The US market entry is a strategic milestone that takes the company's business beyond the domestic market and into the global market. With this as a turning point, JCHI Company plans to deepen its understanding of overseas markets and strengthen its distribution competitiveness.Building on new global distribution channels and marketing strategies suited to each local market, the company plans to broaden its reach with overseas consumers and gradually expand its brand awareness and sales base in global markets.JCHI Company Co., Ltd....H104, 6F, 602, Yeongdong-daero, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea+82-70-8880-2668

JCHI Company Co., Ltd.

MaxMade

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Korean Brand MaxMade Expands Into the US Market Through Amazon News Provided By Myoeng Arm November 13, 2026, 08:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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