MENAFN - IANS) Jalandhar, Nov 13 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday addressed a public meeting in Punjab's Jalandhar, launching a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over its governance, deteriorating law and order, rising crime, drug menace and alleged failure to fulfil its promises.

Beginning his address by paying tribute to the land of Jalandhar, CM Saini said,“I bow my head in reverence to the sacred land of Jalandhar, which has been blessed by gurus, saints, spiritual leaders and martyrs.”

He warmly welcomed the large gathering of people who had arrived from different parts of the city. Describing Jalandhar as a city that represents history, culture, hard work and talent, CM Saini highlighted Haryana's development journey, particularly after the state celebrated its diamond jubilee on November 1.

Recalling the formation of Haryana in 1966, he said many people had doubted whether the state would be able to survive independently after its separation from Punjab. However, Haryana has not only sustained itself but has moved ahead rapidly and is now soaring to new heights.

“The pace of development achieved under the double-engine government over the past 12 years has placed Haryana among the leading states of the country on almost every parameter of development,” he said.

Drawing a comparison between the two states, CM Saini said the people of Punjab had voted for change in 2022, but the only visible change had been in the hoardings and advertisements installed at public places.

“Every section of society in Punjab is unhappy today,” he claimed, adding that the state needed leadership that listened to the people, took timely decisions and remained accountable for its performance.

The Haryana Chief Minister said his government had fulfilled 70 of the 270 commitments made in its election manifesto within just two years. He challenged the AAP government to explain how many of its promises had actually translated into tangible benefits for the people of Punjab.

CM Saini identified the worsening law and order situation and rising crime as Punjab's biggest challenges. He said the drug problem remained one of the most serious concerns, with families across the state worried about the future of their children.

“Today, every family in Punjab is concerned about drugs. The state's biggest tragedy is the deteriorating law and order situation and the increasing incidence of crime,” he said.

He alleged that traders, industrialists and ordinary citizens were being forced to live under a constant shadow of fear.

According to CM Saini, the difference between Haryana and Punjab reflected the importance of sound policies, honest intentions and accountable leadership.

He accused the AAP government of giving Punjab more publicity than governance and more advertisements than actual results.

Highlighting Haryana's employment initiatives, CM Saini said the state government had provided more than two lakh government jobs over the past approximately 12 years.

He said the government was committed to ensuring that development opportunities reached all sections of society and that young people received opportunities based on merit.

The CM stressed that Punjab's aspirations must be connected with the pace of national development, adding that the BJP was working towards the state's service and prosperity rather than merely seeking political power.

“Farmers, young people, traders, mothers and sisters deserve more than promises. They deserve security, respect, equal opportunities and the means to become self-reliant,” he said.

Taking another swipe at the AAP government, CM Saini remarked,“The broom may not have cleaned anything, but it has certainly cleaned out Punjab's treasury.” He urged people to collectively resolve to restore Punjab's position as one of India's most prosperous, secure and vibrant states.