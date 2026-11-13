MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 13 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Congress is organising a one-day workshop on Friday, involving district and city presidents from its 134 district units, along with representatives of frontal organisations, cells and departments, to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The workshop focussed on four key areas, including the establishment of a War Room to oversee the party's activities until the elections, strengthening the legal cell in view of concerns surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and improving the party's media and social media strategies.

Speaking to IANS, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Misra said the workshop was aimed at strengthening the party's organisational structure and preparing its leaders for the electoral battle.

"Today, we are holding a one-day workshop involving district and city presidents from our 134 district units, along with chairpersons of our frontal organisations, cell departments and other members. The workshop will feature presentations on four subjects. The first is the War Room, which will oversee our operations from now until the elections. The second is the legal cell, as there are significant concerns regarding the SIR, along with other legal matters. The remaining two subjects are media and social media. Today's workshop is organised around these four key areas," she said.

Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said the party would prepare a comprehensive roadmap to expand its campaign across the state, ensuring that its ideology and public concerns reach every village.

"Essentially, this is a workshop involving 134 district and city presidents, along with representatives from various frontal organisations and departments. Together, we will formulate a comprehensive strategy to take our campaign to every village in Uttar Pradesh. We will prepare a detailed roadmap and work on a war footing to ensure that the ideology of our organisation and alliance, our core issues and the concerns of the people reach every village," he said.

He added that discussions would also cover the key issues being incorporated into the party's manifesto, which is currently under preparation.

Congress MP Imran Masood said the party was making preparations to contest the upcoming elections effectively.

"We are making preparations. We will contest the elections in the most effective way possible," he said.