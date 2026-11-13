Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bengaluru's Namma Metro Pink Line's 7.5-km elevated stretch on November 13 and travelled from S.G. Palya to IIMB Metro Station with CM D.K. Shivakumar and other dignitaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the elevated section of Bengaluru's Namma Metro Pink Line on Friday, November 13, at Tavarekere Metro Station.

The inauguration marks a significant milestone in the city's public transport infrastructure.

The newly completed 7.5-km elevated stretch is part of the Pink Line, which will eventually connect Kalena Agrahara in South Bengaluru to Nagavara in the north.

The launch is expected to improve metro connectivity and provide commuters with an additional public transport option.

Following the inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled on a six-coach Namma Metro train from S.G. Palya Metro Station to IIMB Metro Station (Bilekahalli).

He was accompanied by Karnataka Governor Dr. Sudha Yadav, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.

Senior officials from the Prime Minister's Office and the Karnataka Government were also present during the journey. The metro ride marked the launch of the newly inaugurated section of the Pink Line.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi purchased a metro ticket before boarding the train and travelled along the newly inaugurated Pink Line stretch.

After reaching IIMB Metro Station, he was scheduled to proceed to the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) auditorium to inaugurate other development projects.

His Bengaluru visit includes several engagements centred on infrastructure and development initiatives.

ಗುಲಾಬಿ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ ಸಂಚಾರ; ಹೊಸ ಹಾದಿ, ಹೊಸ ಆರಂಭ

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ನಗರ ಸಾರಿಗೆ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊಸ ಮೈಲಿಗಲ್ಲು ಸ್ಥಾಪಿಸಲಿರುವ ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ ಗುಲಾಬಿ ಮಾರ್ಗದ ಸಂಚಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಚಾಲನೆ ನೀಡಿದ ವಿಶೇಷ ಕ್ಷಣಗಳು.

#NammaMetro #PinkLine CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) November 13, 2026

Sharing details of the inauguration on X, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar described the elevated Pink Line section as a new step towards a better-connected Bengaluru.

He said he was glad to flag off the stretch alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Dr. Sudha Yadav.

Shivakumar also reiterated the state government's commitment to expanding Bengaluru's public transport infrastructure, strengthening metro connectivity and developing a more efficient, sustainable and commuter-friendly city.

A New Pink Path to a Better Connected Bengaluru!

Glad to flag off the elevated stretch of Namma Metro's Pink Line, along with Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Hon'ble Governor Dr. Sudha Yadav. Hon'ble Minister for Greater Bengaluru Development Shri Krishna Byre Gowda and Hon'ble Member of Parliament Shri Tejasvi Surya were also present on the occasion.

Joined the Hon'ble Prime Minister and other dignitaries for a metro ride from SG Palya to IIMB Metro Station. Our government remains committed to expanding Bengaluru's public transport infrastructure, strengthening metro connectivity and creating a more efficient, sustainable and commuter-friendly city. We will continue to invest in infrastructure that improves everyday mobility and enhances the quality of life of Bengalureans.

#NammaMetro | #PinkLine

- DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) November 13, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru by helicopter from Prashanthi Kutira before proceeding to Tavarekere Metro Station.

BJP workers and supporters gathered along the route and raised slogans of "Modi, Modi!" as his convoy approached the station.

The vehicle carrying the Prime Minister slowed down as he waved to the gathering.

BJP and Congress workers also assembled at the IIMB grounds ahead of his scheduled engagements. Some Congress workers raised slogans in support of Rahul Gandhi and D.K. Shivakumar.

The inauguration of the 7.5-km elevated section marks an important development in the expansion of the Namma Metro Pink Line.

The full corridor is planned to connect Kalena Agrahara to Nagavara, improving connectivity between key residential, commercial and institutional areas of Bengaluru.

The newly inaugurated stretch is expected to strengthen public transport options for commuters and reduce dependence on road transport.

The expansion further strengthens Namma Metro's role in Bengaluru's urban transport network.