PM Modi Inaugurates Bengaluru Metro Pink Line, Takes Ride With CM Shivakumar Shares Light Moments

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 7.5-km elevated stretch of Bengaluru Metro's Pink Line from Kalena Agrahara to S.G. Palya, pushing Bengaluru's operational Metro network past the 100-kilometre milestone. He undertook a Metro ride to the IIM-Bangalore station along with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Governor Dr. Sudha Yadav and other dignitaries.

The inauguration at the S.G. Palya Metro station witnessed a notable moment when PM Modi, who was standing with the dignitaries, asked Chief Minister Shivakumar, who was standing at a distance, to join him for the flag-off. The Prime Minister held Shivakumar's hand and invited him to stand alongside him before both waved the green flag to launch the new Metro service.

PM Modi later handed over the green flag to Governor Sudha Yadav. Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya were also present and participated in the flag-off.

Following the inauguration, the Prime Minister walked to the ticket counter and obtained a Metro ticket along with the other dignitaries. Officials of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) briefed him on the project and its features.

PM Modi subsequently boarded the Metro and travelled in a coach alongside CM Shivakumar and Governor Sudha Yadav. Krishna Byre Gowda and Tejasvi Surya were also part of the delegation travelling in the same coach.

During the journey, the Prime Minister was seen engaging in conversation with Krishna Byre Gowda and sharing lighter moments with CM Shivakumar. The two leaders were seen laughing during their interaction.

The Prime Minister's staff travelled in a separate coach, while state Ministers and legislators were accommodated in another coach.

Earlier, PM Modi arrived at the S.G. Palya Metro station by car from the Tavarekere helipad. Along the route, BJP workers and supporters gathered in large numbers to welcome him. They raised slogans such as "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Modi Zindabad" and showered flowers on his vehicle. The Prime Minister acknowledged the crowds by waving at them.

The Pink Line stretch, developed at an estimated cost of Rs 3,470 crore, connects Kalena Agrahara to S.G. Palya through six elevated stations. The new stretch is expected to improve urban connectivity, reduce commuting time, ease traffic congestion and strengthen Bengaluru's public transport network.

CM Shivakumar said the inauguration marked another major step towards building a faster, smarter and better-connected Bengaluru.

"The inauguration of the 7.5-km elevated stretch of Namma Metro's Pink Line, connecting Kalena Agrahara to S.G. Palya through six stations, will make daily travel easier for people. With better connectivity to key destinations, we are bringing greater convenience to commuters while easing traffic congestion on our roads. This is our commitment to building a Bengaluru that moves forward with better infrastructure and a higher quality of life for all," he said.

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda stated on the occasion that, a city that powers the nation must have the infrastructure to match its ambitions. "Bengaluru's mobility needs are growing, and meeting them requires a shared commitment from both the State and the Centre. We will continue to push for a faster, more expansive Metro network for a better-connected Bengaluru," he said.

Metro services on the newly inaugurated stretch will be opened to the public from Saturday, November 14.

The newly inaugurated 7.5-km elevated stretch of the Pink Line runs from Kalena Agrahara to S.G. Palya (formerly Tavarekere) along Bannerghatta Road, covering six stations - Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, Bilekahalli-IIMB, N.S. Palya-J.P. Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital and S.G. Palya.

The Jayadeva Hospital station will provide an interchange facility with the Yellow Line. Once fully completed, the Pink Line will span 21.25 km, connecting Kalena Agrahara in south Bengaluru to Nagawara in north Bengaluru, with a total of 18 stations, including six elevated and 12 underground ones.