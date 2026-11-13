Potential Successors for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Identified by Expert

Nvidia can continue to thrive despite the departure of its long-time chief executive Jensen Huang, with two senior technology executives emerging as potential successors, according to Tae Kim, author of 'The Nvidia Way', who believes the company's future does not depend solely on its iconic leader.

In a post titled "Jensen Huang Resigns. Who Should Replace Him to Keep Nvidia Successful?", published on his Substack newsletter Key Context on November 12, Kim identified Arm CEO Rene Haas and Nvidia Vice President Ian Buck as the two strongest candidates to lead the chipmaking giant into its next chapter.

Kim's assessment comes amid concerns over Nvidia's leadership transition and the potential implications of Huang's departure for the company's business and its dominant position in the artificial intelligence industry.

"I don't believe Nvidia's story is over. The company has a deep bench of talent that does the work and I now believe it can continue to thrive under a new CEO. But it has to be the right leader. In my view, there are only two choices," Kim wrote.

Kim's first choice is Rene Haas, the chief executive of Arm, whom he described as an executive with a strong understanding of technology, business management experience and the ability to represent the company publicly.

The second candidate identified by Kim is Ian Buck, Nvidia's vice president of hyperscale and high-performance computing, whose contributions to the company's technology ecosystem make him a strong contender. Buck is credited with inventing CUDA, Nvidia's parallel computing platform, which has become a critical component of the company's artificial intelligence and accelerated computing ecosystem.

While identifying the two executives as his preferred choices, Kim also underlined the importance of retaining Nvidia's senior engineering talent, particularly Jonah Alben, the company's senior vice president of GPU engineering.