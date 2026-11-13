Sukhdeep Singh Chinna Resigns As AAP Releases New Punjab Candidate List

Setback for AAP as Director Resigns Ahead of Punjab Polls

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 13 (ANI): In a setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Director of Punjab Diary Development Board, Sukhdeep Singh Chinna quit the party on Friday, ahead of the Assembly polls, resiging from all party positions. "I, Sukhdeep Singh Chhina, hereby tender my resignation from all positions held in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and also relinquish my primary membership of the party," Chinna wrote in his letter addressed to AAP Punjab president Aman Arora.

With Punjab assembly elections expected to commence in early 2027, AAP has released its second list of candidates, fielding several new faces across multiple constituencies. The list, issued by AAP National Secretary Pankaj Kumar Gupta, covers constituencies across the Majha, Doaba and Malwa regions. In Amritsar North, the party has fielded Karamjit Singh Rintu in place of Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who recently joined the BJP and resigned as a member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly. In the Patti constituency of Tarn Taran district, former minister and sitting MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar has been replaced by Jaskanwar Singh Gill, popularly known as Jassa Patti. With this announcement, AAP has declared its second list of 31 candidates for the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly ahead of the 2027 elections. The list indicates significant changes in the party's candidate selection, including replacements in several constituencies represented by sitting MLAs and a serving Cabinet minister.

Other Developments

Meanwhile, in Punjab's dairy sector, Verka, the flagship brand of the Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Limited, has increased the maximum retail prices (MRP) of several variants of its pouch milk by Rs 1 to Rs 8, effective from the morning of November 13. In preparations for the assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) too is preparing to launch a major outreach initiative among Scheduled Caste voters in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. According to a BJP source, as part of the initiative, the party is planning to organise the 'Samrasta Sankalp Yatra' from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh, with BJP National President Nitin Nabin scheduled to flag off the yatra from Jalandhar, Punjab, on November 18. (ANI)